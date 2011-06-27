Used 2006 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews
poorly manufactured
i bought this car in 2010 it was used. Im more disappointed in the quality of the equipment. in the same year i was driving from VA to NJ my car broke down halfway there- air condition pump went bad with only 17,000 miles on it. Also I felt a hesitation in cruise control when i was going downhill so I took it to the dealership. They said I had a bad clutch at 17,000 miles also. I am 100% Italian, born in Italy, I am ashamed to say this is an Italian made car. Its already cost me 3,900 for the compressor for the air condition and it's going to cost me another $5900 to replace the clutch. I can't believe that 140,000 car has this kind of equipment in it.
Horrible quality
I bought car with 38k miles and now have 45k miles. Car history looked like it had regular service as late as 36k miles at a Ferrari dealer. Since purchasing it I have replaced a shift actuator (10k part) an f1 pump, driver side door handle. The window wash sprayers do not work so some switch inside steering wheel broken. Massage seat on driver has not worked since purchase. Just started hearing air in back window and it wouldn't roll up so back window I've never used probably now needs a new window regulator. And clutch needs replacement. Off a stop the car has horrible at best acceleration and lurches even when using the manual and sport mode properly. Also interior in rear falling apart.
My second Q-porte as a daily driver
This Italian creation is all that style means to the Italians. The car draws admiration from all ages and economic strata. This is my second Quattroporte, the first ('84) I drove daily for 8 years. The build quality has improved beyond belief. I drive this car hard and enjoy it the way I imagine it was intended. So far there have been zero problems. The performance is amazing. Once you get a sense of where the limits are you can really have a sports car experience in the morning and enjoy the luxury as you and friends arrive at your favorite 5 star restaurant. that evening. The controls are easy to use and well positioned. But, remember the trany is a standard when on hills.
Drive it right and it will treat you well
I purchased my QP used with 7k miles - the warning was clear about replacing the clutch at 30k or less. I drive a lot and have always used the manual/ sport mode. My first clutch lasted to 96k miles and then at 150k I replaced the clutch again. I am at 170k and going strong. I have had to replace the A/C compressor twice and the A/C actuators. I love the car but even just regular maintenance is costly.
The Perfect Italian Saloon
Title says it all. This car makes me feel like the Godfather every time I drive it. The styling, inside and out, is a perfect creation by the masters at Pininfarina. The seats alone are like $10k Italian furniture pieces! The engine is wonderfully powerful, with a huge torque curve maxing-out at over 7000RPM. The SOUND from this car is totally out of this world and isn't comparable to the noise of any other 4-door on the planet. All of the seats are adjustable with massive leg and head room (I'm 6'5" tall and 250lbs and I fit perfectly). Only complaint is that the head-rests on the seats don't raise up high enough for me. Service is great in general, price for the work is exotic tho.
