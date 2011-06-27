2019 Maserati Levante Consumer Reviews

Newt Clark , 04/23/2019 S GranSport 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

8 of 9 people found this review helpful

The interior is great. Hand stitched soft leather. The seats are very comfortable. The exhaust sound great like a Ferrari as the engines are built by them. Very agile and easy to handle. The technology is very good and easy to operate. It has off road capability with adjustable air suspension and hill decent control.