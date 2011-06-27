  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Specs & Features

Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC Specs & Features

More about the 2017 GranTurismo
More about the 2017 GranTurismo
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$150,570
See GranTurismo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.0/399.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower454 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque384 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Packages
Packages
Interior Carbon Packageyes
Alcantara Pack +$2,000
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution I +$1,800
Evolution IV Interior Carbon Package +$6,100
Interior Carbon Package - Evolution IIyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Stitching Contrast Color +$475
Door Entry Covers in AluTex/TitanTex +$1,000
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Colored Leather +$1,750
Wood Steering Wheel w/Black Leatheryes
Wood Steering Wheel w/Colored Leather +$450
Dashboard and Rear Tonneau Cover in Colored Leather/Benova +$1,400
Perforated Leather +$950
Seat Backrest Cover +$1,000
Steering Wheel in Black Leather and Colored Alcantarayes
Stitching Upon Request for Alcantara Areas +$475
Carpet Color Upon Request (Rosso, Bordeaux) +$500
Steering Wheel in Colored Leather and Colored Alcantarayes
Steering Wheel in Carbon Finish and Black Leather +$1,500
Dual Color Interior +$6,500
Steering Wheel, Shift Knob and Boot in Colored Leatheryes
Floor Mat Piping Color +$100
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
20" MC Design Matte Graphite Alloy Wheels +$800
Brake Calipers in Black +$850
Special Paint Color +$3,000
Bianco Fuji Pearlescent Paint +$11,000
Brake Calipers in Red +$850
Brake Calipers in Anodized Matte Blue +$900
Brake Calipers in Polished Aluminum +$2,000
Brake Calipers in Blue +$850
Aero Package in Carbon Fiber +$2,800
Brake Calipers in Silver +$850
Car Cover +$400
20" Trofeo Design Wheels in Machine Polished Finish +$1,900
Grigio Lava Pearlescent Paint +$11,000
Carbon Fiber Hood (Carbon Look) +$3,800
Bianco Birdcage Pearlescent Paint +$11,000
Neptune Design 20" Gloss Black Alloy Wheels +$850
Brake Calipers in Titanium +$850
Brake Calipers Yellow +$850
Matte Finish Special Paint Colors +$21,000
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4350 lbs.
EPA interior volume92.0 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.
Length194.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.2 cu.ft.
Overall Width with Mirrors81.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.4 in.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Birdcage
  • Grigio Lava
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Rosso Mondiale
  • Rosso Trionfale Metallic
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Bianco Fuji
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Blu Sofisticato Metallic
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Nero
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sabbia, premium leather
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Bianco Pregiato, premium leather
  • Cuoio, premium leather
  • Grigio Chrono, premium leather
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather
  • Bordeaux, premium leather
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory
See GranTurismo Inventory

Related Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo MC info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Other models