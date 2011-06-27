Vehicle overview

The Lincoln Town Car is the preferred transportation of Donald Trump -- well, other than his personal Sikorsky helicopter and Boeing 727. And really, who doesn't want to be like the Donald? Palatial gold condominiums, buxom European wives, hit television shows, greatest comb-over ever -- the man has everything. Then again, the Donald doesn't actually drive his Lincoln Town Car Signature L limo; he leaves that to his chauffeur. So maybe you won't be that much like Donald Trump, but if cruising like his chauffeur sounds appealing, buy a 2009 Lincoln Town Car.

Indeed, the Town Car's role as the nation's official limousine is its last remaining glory. Despite continuous improvements and redesigns over the years, the Town Car is a relic of a different time. It uses a body-on-frame platform that dates back to 1981, and along with the related Mercury Grand Marquis, is the only body-on-frame car on the market. The Town Car's suspension is equally antiquated -- take a turn over broken pavement and the live rear axle tends to jiggle and shake the body like a bowl of lime Jell-O placed on the head of Carmen Miranda. The 4.6-liter V8 makes 239 horsepower and 287 pound-feet of torque while achieving 18 mpg combined. That torque number is certainly healthy, but that ratio of power to SUV-like fuel economy is a big pill to swallow.

The moral of this story? Unless you're in the livery business and need to comfortably cart around combed-over VIPs, the Lincoln Town Car outlived its usefulness years ago. Similarly priced or lower-priced luxury vehicles like the Acura RL, Cadillac STS, Hyundai Genesis and Lexus ES 350 offer large amounts of interior space, better power-to-fuel-economy ratios, strong safety scores and better driving dynamics for greater vehicle control. The Chrysler 300C offers all that and an extended-wheelbase version to boot. We're not a big fan of the Cadillac DTS either, but at least it's more modern than the Jurassic Town Car. And on the off chance you're a multibillionaire, why pick a Lincoln to be ferried about in when there's a Rolls-Royce Phantom available? Both the Donald and the common man can do better.