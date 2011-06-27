  1. Home
Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Consumer Reviews

47 reviews
The Antithesis of my BMW... in a good way!

1speedbike, 08/11/2014
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I currently own a modified turbo BMW but I wanted a classy, comfortable and reliable car that I can just drive without attracting (the wrong) attention. The TC delivers because it's just the opposite of my BMW. Relaxed (not lazy) large V8 vs high strung turbo 6. Soft comfy suspension vs stiff "feel every bump" coil-overs. Easy to work on, cheap parts vs convoluted (genius though it may be) design with expensive parts. While my 2-door BMW is truly a great sports car, and I love everything about it, sometimes I just want to CHILL OUT while driving. The trunk easily swallows a mini-fridge and more, and RWD is always a win for me. 160K w only minor issues. I love both cars for different reasons

My 12th Lincoln

stgcret, 06/25/2007
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is very easy to get in and out of. The Signature Limited is the ticket. I am only missing the moonroof, which I don't really care about anyway. If you have to be in traffic, you will love the comfort and the dual a/c. I had 2 1997's (last year of old body style) and really had my reservations when the 98's came out, but the 2005 was pretty much redone. I agree that it needs more horsepower, maybe a 5.4 or turbo 4.6 somewhere in the range of 300 HP. The 238 HP is lacking when you got to get around a slower vehicle. The Towncar has always has been a great roadtrip vehicle. It could use less plastic in the interior...and it does use 87 octane gas.

lincoln

lincoln towncar 2004, 10/05/2004
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

best car on the road at any pricewi

braking problems on ford full size cars

CLARENCE, 12/03/2010
13 of 16 people found this review helpful

i have had 4 experiences of brake pedal travel so great that foot feed is pushed down at time of braking , this causes full engine power. i complained many times. i finally cured problem by putting 1/4 inch shims under left foot feed control at fire wall mount and 1/4 in at foot pedal mount.this moves the foot pedal away from brake and stops the problem. i this to showed to dealer.

love my lincoln

bee, 05/03/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

have owned a lot of vehicles in my time but the lincoln is the only car that makes you smile on long trips and you know you are going to get there in reliability without having to stop by the bank for fuel money, buy used mine had 25,000 miles on it was just broke in good have 75,000 on it now still just like new

