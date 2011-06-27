This vehicle is very easy to get in and out of. The Signature Limited is the ticket. I am only missing the moonroof, which I don't really care about anyway. If you have to be in traffic, you will love the comfort and the dual a/c. I had 2 1997's (last year of old body style) and really had my reservations when the 98's came out, but the 2005 was pretty much redone. I agree that it needs more horsepower, maybe a 5.4 or turbo 4.6 somewhere in the range of 300 HP. The 238 HP is lacking when you got to get around a slower vehicle. The Towncar has always has been a great roadtrip vehicle. It could use less plastic in the interior...and it does use 87 octane gas.

Read more