2005 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, quiet cabin, throaty V8 engine, huge trunk, availability of a long-wheelbase model.
  • Interior looks ancient compared to equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a big American luxury car for a reasonable price, the Town Car is the only game in town, but equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans are better in almost every respect.

2005 Highlights

Lincoln juggles the Town Car's trim levels again this year; the base car is now the Signature, and the Signature Limited represents the loaded version. A Signature L fills the long-wheelbase slot for 2005. (Another long-wheelbase Town Car, the Executive L, is available but it is restricted to commercial fleet sales only.) The navigation radio option now includes a THX-certified audio system and satellite radio compatibility. Additionally, a new two-spoke steering wheel debuts this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lincoln Town Car.

5(68%)
4(28%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.6
47 reviews
See all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Antithesis of my BMW... in a good way!
1speedbike,08/11/2014
I currently own a modified turbo BMW but I wanted a classy, comfortable and reliable car that I can just drive without attracting (the wrong) attention. The TC delivers because it's just the opposite of my BMW. Relaxed (not lazy) large V8 vs high strung turbo 6. Soft comfy suspension vs stiff "feel every bump" coil-overs. Easy to work on, cheap parts vs convoluted (genius though it may be) design with expensive parts. While my 2-door BMW is truly a great sports car, and I love everything about it, sometimes I just want to CHILL OUT while driving. The trunk easily swallows a mini-fridge and more, and RWD is always a win for me. 160K w only minor issues. I love both cars for different reasons
My 12th Lincoln
stgcret,06/25/2007
This vehicle is very easy to get in and out of. The Signature Limited is the ticket. I am only missing the moonroof, which I don't really care about anyway. If you have to be in traffic, you will love the comfort and the dual a/c. I had 2 1997's (last year of old body style) and really had my reservations when the 98's came out, but the 2005 was pretty much redone. I agree that it needs more horsepower, maybe a 5.4 or turbo 4.6 somewhere in the range of 300 HP. The 238 HP is lacking when you got to get around a slower vehicle. The Towncar has always has been a great roadtrip vehicle. It could use less plastic in the interior...and it does use 87 octane gas.
lincoln
lincoln towncar 2004,10/05/2004
best car on the road at any pricewi
braking problems on ford full size cars
CLARENCE,12/03/2010
i have had 4 experiences of brake pedal travel so great that foot feed is pushed down at time of braking , this causes full engine power. i complained many times. i finally cured problem by putting 1/4 inch shims under left foot feed control at fire wall mount and 1/4 in at foot pedal mount.this moves the foot pedal away from brake and stops the problem. i this to showed to dealer.
See all 47 reviews of the 2005 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2005 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Executive Limousine Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Executive Livery Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Executive L Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

