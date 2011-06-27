2005 Lincoln Town Car Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, quiet cabin, throaty V8 engine, huge trunk, availability of a long-wheelbase model.
- Interior looks ancient compared to equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans, poor resale value.
List Price Range
$5,995 - $6,999
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you want a big American luxury car for a reasonable price, the Town Car is the only game in town, but equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans are better in almost every respect.
2005 Highlights
Lincoln juggles the Town Car's trim levels again this year; the base car is now the Signature, and the Signature Limited represents the loaded version. A Signature L fills the long-wheelbase slot for 2005. (Another long-wheelbase Town Car, the Executive L, is available but it is restricted to commercial fleet sales only.) The navigation radio option now includes a THX-certified audio system and satellite radio compatibility. Additionally, a new two-spoke steering wheel debuts this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Lincoln Town Car.
Most helpful consumer reviews
1speedbike,08/11/2014
I currently own a modified turbo BMW but I wanted a classy, comfortable and reliable car that I can just drive without attracting (the wrong) attention. The TC delivers because it's just the opposite of my BMW. Relaxed (not lazy) large V8 vs high strung turbo 6. Soft comfy suspension vs stiff "feel every bump" coil-overs. Easy to work on, cheap parts vs convoluted (genius though it may be) design with expensive parts. While my 2-door BMW is truly a great sports car, and I love everything about it, sometimes I just want to CHILL OUT while driving. The trunk easily swallows a mini-fridge and more, and RWD is always a win for me. 160K w only minor issues. I love both cars for different reasons
stgcret,06/25/2007
This vehicle is very easy to get in and out of. The Signature Limited is the ticket. I am only missing the moonroof, which I don't really care about anyway. If you have to be in traffic, you will love the comfort and the dual a/c. I had 2 1997's (last year of old body style) and really had my reservations when the 98's came out, but the 2005 was pretty much redone. I agree that it needs more horsepower, maybe a 5.4 or turbo 4.6 somewhere in the range of 300 HP. The 238 HP is lacking when you got to get around a slower vehicle. The Towncar has always has been a great roadtrip vehicle. It could use less plastic in the interior...and it does use 87 octane gas.
lincoln towncar 2004,10/05/2004
best car on the road at any pricewi
CLARENCE,12/03/2010
i have had 4 experiences of brake pedal travel so great that foot feed is pushed down at time of braking , this causes full engine power. i complained many times. i finally cured problem by putting 1/4 inch shims under left foot feed control at fire wall mount and 1/4 in at foot pedal mount.this moves the foot pedal away from brake and stops the problem. i this to showed to dealer.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Safety
