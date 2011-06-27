  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Mark VIII
  4. Used 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Mark VIII
5(72%)4(28%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
29 reviews
Write a review
See all Mark VIIIS for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,247 - $2,678
Used Mark VIII for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Spike

Angelsilhouette, 08/18/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

The rated fuel economy must be average city and highway. When I put it on cruise control at 45mph on the long stretch between Gulf Breeze and Ft. Walton the instant mpg was touching 40mpg. Cruising at ~70 on the highway usually gets me around 27mpg, lately, and the engine is barely ticking over 2000rpm to do so. I prefer my old 93 to my 97, though, it seemed to be assembled with a higher standard.

Report Abuse

Luxury F-15 Fighter

Mark G., 06/30/2005
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

This car is an excellent blend of luxury, performance, great styling and looks (still turns heads after an 8 year run!!). Repairs are NOT cheap, but this is a fact of life with any luxury vehicle. If you want cheap, buy a Focus! I was able to buy a car in great shape, and not needing mechanical work.I owned a Mark VII from 1992-2002 and was familiar with the model. I have a moderate setup, and am pushing about 300-310 HP. Comfort, speed, and a great JBL sound system!Fiber optics inside are jet cockpit like.! I recommend the LSC for its' upgraded package of suspension and braking. Since it has been discontinued, I shall garage mine. One of Ford's better ideas for sure! Thank you Wixom!!

Report Abuse

Good Car For The Cash

wdurning, 10/05/2004
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

For the $9,200 I payed for my Lincoln I have a great car. I bought it used and did need to have the transmission ($1400) refurbished, the drivetrain ($500), and alternator ($250), other than that all has been routine maintenance. The car looks great, especially if you add some nice rims and tint the windows. The 290 horses under the hood really get the car moving. I reccommend this car to anyone who enjoys both luxury and performance, as I do.

Report Abuse

Toreador Red

Aaron, 02/21/2007
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is truly the high mark of American performance combined with luxurious pampering. The sleek styling of the exterior combined with the soft leather seats with the computerized status readout truly make this a unique automobile. The air-ride suspension truly does make you feel like you are floating at times. The car depreciated from $42,000 (new) to around $7000 (retail), easily making this luxury rocket a value to find. To me, the Mark VIII will always be the ultimate executive driving machine.

Report Abuse

The Black Hole

Kevin, 05/07/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I decided to buy a Mark VIII after driving one from NC to CA for a friend that bought the car off Ebay. I took more than a year to find this car in CA. Most of them are on the east coast it seems. It is a very clean (repainted) two-owner car which had 65k /miles when I bought it 7/2007. The car now has 81k 10 months later. It has had (or has) every single glitch or known problem these cars get. Heater blend door inop, drivers side mirror glass distorted, rear window strip kinked, vibration at 80+ from the driveshaft, rough idle, etc. But everytime I get past a problem and drive the car again, I love it!

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mark VIIIS for sale

Related Used 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles