2020 Lincoln Continental Consumer Reviews
A great car and a fantastic value.
Not much has changed from the 2017 Continental Reserve Twin Turbo V6 I purchased new in 2016. It has been trouble free, comfortable, quiet, fast, and fun to drive. It is the best long distance cruiser I have ever owned and I have owned many high end German and Japanese cars. The car is silent and smooth and handles like a dream. I would buy a 2020, but I like the 2017 so well I will keep it for awhile longer. The car has been trouble free and has been back to the dealer only for oil changes and tire rotations. I love the classic styling and understated elegance of the car. It quietly says "Quality and Style" without hitting you in the face with extreme styling. The "Perfect Position" seats are the best in any car. On a trip, the seat and back massage function makes long days in the car pass pleasantly. If you are looking for a high quality car that is a pleasure to drive, I recommend taking one or a test drive. Consumers Review gave the Continental its highest rating, ahead of all comparable German and Japanese cars.
Car of My Dreams
As a kid I always wanted to own a Lincoln Continental. I bought mine at age 70 in December of 2017 and got the absolute top of the line. The black label 3.0 in Ultimate Croma Copper Elite with the Race Horse Thyme Interior. Every option was included and I never had an auto that has brought so many compliments on it's looks. The 3.0 engine offers effortless power that can get you out of anything driving the interstates. The all wheel drive does it's job in the north country and mountains. If you can't comfortable in these seats stay home. The only thing missing the heads up display that wasn't available until 2018. You can understand why the Chinese like this car because of the spacious back seat that is really like a limo with the back seat package. The revel radio is truly worth the money and I don't believe there is any unit substantially better. During more two years driving I have had no issues and enjoy the outstanding service that Lincoln Black Label extends. I thought I had good service on my BMW and Saab but this is truly special. The yearly detailing is sick for what they do for the car. Every inch in, out under the hood and in the trunk. I bought my first ever extended warranty extending the 4 year 50k to 7 year 75k. This I felt might be worth it as the many electronics in the vehicle my be tested keeping the car this long. I know sedans are on their way out and I am so happy I could fulfil my dream of enjoying my dream car as my time nears.
car of the future
What you get is what you pay for the higher cost is dependent on how many bells and wrestles you want. All the added on systems are wonderful and most helpful . This auto will park itself , keep you awake if you drift out of lane and even brake to avoid an accident. That's just a few of the wonders . Check it out for yourself and you'll be amazed .
Mostly good, some oversights in design
The heads up display is the best feature of the car. If you equip with winter tires, the car is like mountain goat on slick winter roads. There are a few minor annoyances: minor cabin squeaks/rattles which should never exist in a car this expensive, no engine compartment light (seriously Ford...that’s a big oops). Checking the transmission fluid level is also very difficult in this car. The car should also have digital options to monitor engine temp/battery condition in my opinion. After 20,000 Kms, the engine and tranny have been very strong with no issues. Only issue was a driver side e-latch failure which was fixed within 2 business days (the reliability long term of those e-latches is worth watching I might add).
My new Lincoln
I bought a new Lincoln Continental Black Label, This is the last year they are making the car. Just beautiful.
