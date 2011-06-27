Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews
Change the runflats
Recently purchased a 2003 SC with 13k miles and have driven it 4k in 6 weeks. Initial impressions, this is the best car I've ever owned and fun to drive. Only complaint I had was the runflat tires that came with the car. The runflats were noisy and rode very rough. Changed to Pirelli PZero Nero's and WHAT A DIFFERENCE.. Quiet and smooth, like a different car. Opted for no spare and purchased a small tire pump and repair kit for $20.
Never too late
Received this beautiful little red car for my 65th birthday. I fell in love just looking at her but when I took her out for a drive... that was it. Had a Corvette when I was in my 30s and this car far surpasses it in feel, looks and fun to drive! I feel like I've gained 20 years back. Never too late to have fun on the road.
Great Car! but Expensive Repairs!
Runflat tires do cause a bit of hard ride. I hit a pothole without seeing it and it bent the rim very easily. Dealer wanted $600 for just the rim. I average 18 MPG as it stated I would. No big deal coming from a Tundra with 13 MPG. Convertible parts are very expensive. Overall I do enjoy driving the car alot and will probably keep it until it dies out on me. I haven't had any major mechanical issues at all with the car.
What was I thinking of........
I am locked into buying an M3 BMW. Two test drives later I am wondering if a 61 year old "car nut", can live with the day to day adventure of a lurchy, non-seamless but sporty SMG transmission and a fairly rough ride on all but the smoothest road surfaces. On the day I was supposed to consumate the purchase, my wife said why don't we drive the Lexus? I was shocked as to how nice it was in every detail. I have had Porsches, MBZs, Zs, BMWs, an Audi, an Alfa. I drive alot and being in a rural area I can enjoy a car. This car is a pleasure. It is comfortable, sporty, quiet and the best sound and navigation system I have ever experienced.
Not a sports car, a cruiser.
The quality, reliabilty and workmanship on this car is outstanding, the interior is beutiful. The engine is quiet and powerful but it just doesn't like to rev up. It shifts into a higher gear to soon when you are accelerating. The only way to get full acceleration is to shift manually. The run flat tires are so firm that you'll know the location of every manhole cover in town. We joke that you can feel it when you cross the white line. It just doesn't drive like a sports car. More for highway driving.
Sponsored cars related to the SC 430
Related Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020