Used 2003 Lexus SC 430 Consumer Reviews

Change the runflats Jack Cunningham , 06/28/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Recently purchased a 2003 SC with 13k miles and have driven it 4k in 6 weeks. Initial impressions, this is the best car I've ever owned and fun to drive. Only complaint I had was the runflat tires that came with the car. The runflats were noisy and rode very rough. Changed to Pirelli PZero Nero's and WHAT A DIFFERENCE.. Quiet and smooth, like a different car. Opted for no spare and purchased a small tire pump and repair kit for $20. Report Abuse

Never too late Chris , 09/05/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Received this beautiful little red car for my 65th birthday. I fell in love just looking at her but when I took her out for a drive... that was it. Had a Corvette when I was in my 30s and this car far surpasses it in feel, looks and fun to drive! I feel like I've gained 20 years back. Never too late to have fun on the road. Report Abuse

Great Car! but Expensive Repairs! Stunt Jay , 05/12/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Runflat tires do cause a bit of hard ride. I hit a pothole without seeing it and it bent the rim very easily. Dealer wanted $600 for just the rim. I average 18 MPG as it stated I would. No big deal coming from a Tundra with 13 MPG. Convertible parts are very expensive. Overall I do enjoy driving the car alot and will probably keep it until it dies out on me. I haven't had any major mechanical issues at all with the car. Report Abuse

What was I thinking of........ fpwmerc , 11/06/2003 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I am locked into buying an M3 BMW. Two test drives later I am wondering if a 61 year old "car nut", can live with the day to day adventure of a lurchy, non-seamless but sporty SMG transmission and a fairly rough ride on all but the smoothest road surfaces. On the day I was supposed to consumate the purchase, my wife said why don't we drive the Lexus? I was shocked as to how nice it was in every detail. I have had Porsches, MBZs, Zs, BMWs, an Audi, an Alfa. I drive alot and being in a rural area I can enjoy a car. This car is a pleasure. It is comfortable, sporty, quiet and the best sound and navigation system I have ever experienced. Report Abuse