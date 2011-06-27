Used 2000 Lexus RX 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|275.2/361.2 mi.
|292.4/378.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|222 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 5800 rpm
|220 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.5 in.
|39.5 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.8 in.
|57.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.2 in.
|55.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.4 in.
|36.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|75 cu.ft.
|75 cu.ft.
|Length
|180.1 in.
|180.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3900 lbs.
|3692 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4950 lbs.
|4950 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|30.4 cu.ft.
|30.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.7 in.
|7.7 in.
|Height
|65.7 in.
|65.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1050.0 lbs.
|1050.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|103.1 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
