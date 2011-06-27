2020 Lexus RC F Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RC F Coupe
2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,708*
Total Cash Price
$75,558
Track Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,342*
Total Cash Price
$77,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RC F Coupe 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,165
|$1,206
|$1,248
|$1,292
|$1,337
|$6,248
|Maintenance
|$396
|$1,771
|$982
|$3,132
|$4,015
|$10,296
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,259
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,423
|Financing
|$4,064
|$3,267
|$2,419
|$1,514
|$547
|$11,811
|Depreciation
|$16,110
|$5,967
|$4,877
|$5,469
|$4,777
|$37,200
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,195
|$14,519
|$11,902
|$14,265
|$13,827
|$81,708
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RC F Coupe Track Edition 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,230
|$1,273
|$1,318
|$1,364
|$6,373
|Maintenance
|$404
|$1,806
|$1,002
|$3,195
|$4,095
|$10,502
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,324
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$3,491
|Financing
|$4,145
|$3,332
|$2,467
|$1,544
|$558
|$12,047
|Depreciation
|$16,432
|$6,086
|$4,975
|$5,578
|$4,873
|$37,944
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,739
|$14,809
|$12,140
|$14,550
|$14,104
|$83,342
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 RC F
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus RC F in Virginia is:not available
Legal
