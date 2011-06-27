Used 1999 Lexus LX 470 Consumer Reviews
225,00miles & still our most reliable
We bought this car over 11 years ago and it is still our most reliable vehicle. no one can believe it is as old as it is! no rattles-has never broken down! ever! drives like our 2007 Lexus sedan. we will NEVER get rid of this vehicle!
In love with mine...
Wanted a Land Cruiser with a bit extra comfort and Lexus level dealer service. Got it all and more with this vehicle - it continues to surprise me with its awesome construction quality and smoothness of operation. You just drive it and it works - simple as that. Spent a reasonable amount of time off road as well and it has been faultless (mountain passes/driveable beaches/deep snow).
Great car with 250K+ Miles
Solid SUV, strong, already tested in off road situation, mud and climbing also. Very smooth driving, good looking truck (turning head) specially in green color. Solf seats, this is not a gas saver vehicle but it is fun to drive, elegant machine, big engine. I recommend this SUV with no doubt! This is not the first lexus that I purchase., and this will not be the last one either!!
Classy
Bought this vehicle used from repeat owner of LX 470s who also loves the LX 470. We have driven it in the Rocky Mountains and Northern Michigan in various extreme weather and road conditions and it hardly skipped a heartbeat. Then the problems. Front wheel portion of AWD failed completely without warning and complete and thorough maintenance & records upkeep. No reason, just failed with less than 120K miles on vehicle. Lexus Company left me dry and lacking enthusiasm for its continued reliability stating I should have bought extended warranty. Chagrined that a seemingly top notch vehicle of this caliber has such a major problem with so few miles, but goes to show failure happens
Lexus LX 470
Go anywhere in any weather in style and comfort. Gas: 14-16 mpg is the only shortcoming, but that is to be expected when getting hauled around by this full- time AWD powerful V-8.
