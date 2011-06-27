Used 2001 Lexus LS 430 Consumer Reviews

I bought this car used at auction when it had 65K miles. I now have 140K on it and it runs great. It is wonderfully luxurious, has a powerful engine, and very few things go wrong. But when they do, very few if any companies other than Lexus make parts (too few LS430's to make it worthwhile to them), and Lexus takes merciless advantage of their monopoly. Only Lexus sold the two catalytic converters I needed (budget about $1500 installed each), a pipe for the exhaust is $1200 uninstalled (mechanic told me it's $200 for other cars), even an extra key will set you back $200-$300!

Timothy Auhll , 12/27/2015 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A)

31 of 33 people found this review helpful

Your reading this because your interested in a Lexus LS 430. The same thing I did last year when I was thinking about purchasing a used LS 430 with 250,000 miles . At the time I owned a 1997 LS 400 with 260,000 miles and a 1991 LS 400 with almost 340,000 miles on it. And bought my mother in law a 1997 ES 300. I know a little about Lexus automobiles. After driving LS 400's for hundred of thousand's of miles , I was not prepared for how much SMOOTHER and QUIETER the LS 430 has been improved over the LS 400's. I'm writing this review a year and half after buying my black LS 430 because last night I had an hour drive from a friends house and still couldn't believe how nice this car is now with 271,000 miles on it. When I pulled off the highway , I checked the in dash fuel mileage gauge, 30.1 mpg . Earlier in the week I had a 3 hr. highway drive and the gauge showed 28.7 mpg. when I had stopped. Huge trunk compared to my LS 400's. I'm now looking for a LS 430 sport and no I never selling this one. Update : Mar. 2019 At 319,000 miles my LS 430 keeps rolling along. Just got back from a 500 mile road trip and getting ready for another 500 mile tomorrow. I still look at the newer LS 430's to upgrade. I have found the newer LS 460's don't hold the value that the LS 430 holds. I still don't plan on selling my LS 430, perhaps I will hand it down to my son if I upgrade to a newer LS 430. The timing belt / water pump service is coming due. so I will have to make some decisions shortly. Everybody who rides or drives my LS 430 always comments on how quiet and smooth the car is with 319,000 miles. So my Black Beauty will ride on until my next update.