Used 2015 Lexus IS 250 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
IS 250 Sedan
Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,515*
Total Cash Price
$22,877
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,642*
Total Cash Price
$22,428
4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,790*
Total Cash Price
$30,726
Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,535*
Total Cash Price
$31,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 IS 250 Sedan Crafted Line 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$880
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$990
|$4,674
|Maintenance
|$1,845
|$1,666
|$636
|$2,816
|$2,909
|$9,873
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,238
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,406
|Financing
|$1,230
|$989
|$732
|$458
|$166
|$3,576
|Depreciation
|$5,033
|$2,062
|$1,815
|$1,609
|$1,444
|$11,963
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,625
|$8,160
|$6,759
|$8,595
|$8,377
|$44,515
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 IS 250 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$863
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$971
|$4,582
|Maintenance
|$1,809
|$1,633
|$624
|$2,761
|$2,852
|$9,679
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,214
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,378
|Financing
|$1,206
|$970
|$718
|$449
|$163
|$3,506
|Depreciation
|$4,934
|$2,022
|$1,779
|$1,577
|$1,416
|$11,728
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,377
|$8,000
|$6,626
|$8,426
|$8,213
|$43,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 IS 250 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,182
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$6,277
|Maintenance
|$2,478
|$2,237
|$855
|$3,783
|$3,907
|$13,260
|Repairs
|$832
|$889
|$956
|$1,028
|$1,106
|$4,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,663
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,888
|Financing
|$1,652
|$1,329
|$984
|$615
|$223
|$4,803
|Depreciation
|$6,760
|$2,770
|$2,437
|$2,160
|$1,940
|$16,067
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,956
|$10,960
|$9,078
|$11,544
|$11,252
|$59,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 IS 250 Sedan Crafted Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,253
|$1,292
|$1,330
|$1,369
|$6,461
|Maintenance
|$2,551
|$2,303
|$880
|$3,893
|$4,021
|$13,647
|Repairs
|$856
|$915
|$984
|$1,058
|$1,138
|$4,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,712
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,943
|Financing
|$1,700
|$1,368
|$1,012
|$633
|$230
|$4,943
|Depreciation
|$6,957
|$2,851
|$2,508
|$2,224
|$1,997
|$16,536
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,452
|$11,280
|$9,343
|$11,881
|$11,580
|$61,535
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 IS 250
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Lexus IS 250 in Virginia is:not available
