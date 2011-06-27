Used 2010 Lexus IS 250 C Consumer Reviews
It was on my bucket list
And it was worth waiting for. I went through the years of soccer mom vans and cars that matched my sensible shoes. Nevertheless, I revel in the sensibility of this car, nevermind the epa rating of the gas mileage. This does much better. I am getting 32 mpg. When I spend more time in town, that compromises into the high 20s. The wind does not whip me around, the windshield is a great design. You can carry on a conversation, even in highway driving. I am sorry I did not get the rear view camera as the backup view with the top up is compromised. This car is gorgeous, smooth driving, steering, and more. The back seat is tight and the front seat is not as comfy as the bigger sedans.
Sexy yet reliable; still in LOVE
This was my splurge purchase. I wanted the SC and I LOVE the smooth luxurious ride of that car...but it's a true two seater. When lexus came out with a true 4 seater convertable, I knew I had to have it! This is my summer car truthfully as the visibility and handling in the persistently wet and gray PNW makes me hesitant to use it in the winter when the days are short and the constantly gray and stormy. It's got a tall rear end and the backup camera is essential for me. Im 5'4" and the front seats are plenty comfortable. I fit in the back just fine as well, but there's no pretending its comfortable back there. My husband is 6'2" and fits well in the front and finds it a comfortable ride. He does fit in the back, but not well. My absolute favorite thing about this car is the wind screen that prevents almost all wind in the cabin when the top is down and windows rolled up. Buy this extra accessory; it's WORTH it! It's very quiet with the top down, even on the freeway. I can talk on the phone with the top down on the freeway with no problem. I STILL love this car, even after all these years. Im still excited tho drive it!
Excellent automobile
This is our second IS - we traded in a 250 for this car. Fit, finish, ride comfort all are up to Lexus standards. It's quiet (much more so than the 350Z we had before the IS250) and easy to get into / out of. A little more pep would be good, but we'll sacrifice that for the gas mileage - if pep is important go with the 350C. We got rear-ended 2 months getting the car, but it's been put back together very well. Overall a great car if you want topless motoring!
My 6th Lexus!
Just sold my IS300 Sportcross and picked up an IS250C. I loved my Sportcross, but it didn't have any of the technology that I crave. So, went back to our dealership and got one of the last two IS250C's in stock with all the bells and whistles. Love it. Not as peppy as the Sportcross, but it will keep me from getting speeding tickets! I love the trunk space when the top is up, and love that my hair barely moves when the top is down. I already got a compliment from a woman in her Escalade at the stop light. She rolled down her window and yelled "I love your car!" With the top down, I love it, too! The backup camera is a necessity with the small rear window.
So Far So Good
I am a convertible guy, having owned 4 Z4's, an Audi A4 and a BMW 128. I was hesitant to purchase a hardtop, but ever since I saw this one at a DC Auto Show, I was hooked. Had to drive 100 miles to get it, but it is everything I've hoped it would be. Quiet as can be inside with the top up, great gas mileage, fantastic "goodies" including sat radio, cooled and heated seats, Xenons, starting and locking/unlocking the car without using the key. I will say this ride is much more calm than the German cars, but I was having terrible electrical issues with the German cars and I feel the Lexus will last longer. If you need lots of pick-up, go with the 350. I have gotten about 28mpg so far w/250.
