2020 Lexus ES 300h Features & Specs

More about the 2020 ES 300h
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,810
See ES 300h Inventory
Starting MSRP
$44,665
See ES 300h Inventory
Starting MSRP
$45,660
See ES 300h Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG444444
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)43/44 mpg43/44 mpg43/44 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.6/580.8 mi.567.6/580.8 mi.567.6/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG444444
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 5700 rpm215 hp @ 5700 rpm215 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
dual fuel injectionyesyesyes
Valves161616
Base engine typeHybridHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Navigation Packageyesyesyes
Premium Packageyesnono
Navigation w/Mark Levinson Audio Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Pioneer premium brand speakersyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
10 total speakersyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
front seatback storageyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
hands-free entryyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Wireless Chargeryesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyesno
F SPORT Key Glovesyesyesyes
Universal Tablet Holderyesyesyes
Wood Trimyesnono
Mark Levinson Audioyesyesno
Wood Trim w/Ambient Lightingyesnono
10.2" Head-Up Display (HUD)yesyesyes
Carpet Trunk Matyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
Heated Wood & Leather Trimmed Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Key Glovesyesyesyes
Power Rear Sunshadeyesyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
10 -way power passenger seatyesnono
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnono
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyesnono
Front head room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room55.0 in.55.0 in.55.0 in.
14 -way power passenger seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated driver seatnoyesyes
ventilated passenger seatnoyesyes
14 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyesyes
premium leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.54.0 in.54.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Triple Beam LED Headlightsyesyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardsyesyesyes
Door Edge Film by 3Myesyesyes
18" Split 10-Spoke Machined Finish Wheelsyesyesno
Illuminated Trunk Sillyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
F SPORT Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
Hands-Free Power Open and Close Trunkyesyesno
Paint Protection Film by 3Myesyesyes
18" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Noise-Reduction Wheelsnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.195.9 in.195.9 in.
Curb weight3704 lbs.3704 lbs.3704 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.4740 lbs.4740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.16.7 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
EPA interior volume114.1 cu.ft.114.1 cu.ft.114.1 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1036 lbs.1036 lbs.1036 lbs.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width73.4 in.73.4 in.73.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Nebula Gray Pearl
  • Caviar
  • Sunlit Green
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Moonbeam Beige Metallic
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Obsidian
  • Silver Lining Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Chateau, leatherette
  • Black, leatherette
  • Flaxen, leatherette
  • Black, leather
  • Chateau, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Flaxen, premium leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
215/55R17 tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,810
Starting MSRP
$44,665
Starting MSRP
$45,660
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
