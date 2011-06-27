  1. Home
Used 1998 Lexus ES 300 Consumer Reviews

50 reviews
Takes a licking and keeps ticking

John, 09/11/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Very are money nice and reliable car other the oil changes, replace brake calipers at 180K. Hit two deer in six months rebuilt just like new, mine has every option available, and everything works just fine, will drive it till the wheels fall off, i figure about 500k miles or more, Mercedes E class move over there's a new kid in town.

Probably the Most Reliable Ever Built!

Sim, 04/01/2009
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Drove confidently from NV to IL with just under 199K purring like a kitten (and still purrs). Had to replace front struts and control arms, that's about it. Went through over 3 dozen new and used cars (BMW, Acura, Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, GM, Dodge, Mazda, VW, Saab), but none, NONE like the ES300. This is car is ultra reliable and it can probably go for another 100K. This is really why many are loyal to the Toyota/Lexus brand. It's hard to beat it's quality and reliability combination. The engine will most often outlast the body and suspension. If there is a need for used car, this is the best one to get.

1998 Lexus still on the move!

Chelle, 06/09/2016
4dr Sedan
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

Update: Still driving the car with ZERO problems. It has 313,000 miles on it, I service it at the local Toyota dealership and get the oil changed there every 3,000 miles even though they say you can go 5,000 miles. I love this car...I can't believe it's been over 3 years already. I might have to gift this car to someone, because it's that good of a car. I am looking forward to purchasing a Toyota Highlander Hybrid in the next year or so. I bought this car used about 2 1/2 yrs ago with 210,000 miles on it. I was not deterred with the mileage at that point, because I knew it would last about 3 yrs and I was completely fine with that and the price point at $1500 asking $2,300 (but it needed a few minor repairs, so price was lowered). I've been driving this car about 20k miles a year and I have had no problems with the car itself. It has been the best car I've ever owned and with significantly less miles. The car is so quite and runs like a champ. I could drive it another 2 yrs. at least before setting aside for a newer car and I will still keep it as a back-up car, it's too good of a car to sell. If people are having mechanical issues with the car, it's probably a lack of maintenance on the car. I was guilty of that on my old car (Altima). I drove this car on long trips several times, which I was a little worried that something might happen but nothing at least 300 miles + road trips one way. I replace the oil every 3000k miles, burns zero oil and if the oil was low it was 1/4 of a quart low, but I found that to be the quality of oil not the car. I used to use Valvoline oil but recently started going the Toyota dealership and using Mobil 1 5000 (5000 mileage) and I had clean oil and it was full. I would highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a $2000 car and even it you put $500 in the car for minor repairs it will pay for itself over and over. My repair shop said they would buy the car if I did not want it when I had it inspected to purchase :) Update: Still driving the car, I just hit a new milestone 300k miles on the car! Just had the car serviced at Toyota and zero problems!! Love the car...I will keep it another year and upgrade to a Toyota Highlander hybrid 😀

Best Car I Ever Had! Never Selling!

Rafee Ahmed, 09/09/2015
4dr Sedan
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for 12 and have never had any problems. Just had a regular oil change and a battery died on me once (completely natural). The sleek design of this model is so much better than the "sportier" design newer one. Sound system sounds great and I like how you can easily adjust the sound settings. Seats are extremely comfortable. Traveled to chicago and new york from virginia with no problem. Trunk is also big enough for all of my junk. There's no way I'll ever part with this car. I'm keeping it for the rest of it's life. Only wish that this had better cup holders. I've noticed thats a common complaint with this generation. One other extremely minor annoyance is that no matter what I try to to do, the check engine sign won't go away. Although there hasn't been any problems with the engine so far. And this is the car I use for everything.

Great Car for old people and accountants

loco, 05/25/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Great reliable car, decent fuel economy, very comfortable but not too fast. Overall if you need a car for everyday that you know would not let you down you should buy it.

