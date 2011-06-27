Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 Consumer Reviews
Exemplary automobile
For twelve years this car has has given me extraordinary service. Except for routine maintenance, there have been no mechanical problems whatsoever. It is, hands down, the best car I have ever owned and I intend to drive it forever. At such a time as it dies a natural death, I would definitely buy another Lexus. Hopefully, they will come out with a hybrid, as I would prefer a more environmentally friendly engine. That is not the fault of this car.
Great Car
It is a great car, I love the looks of it, the lines on the car are great. I have only had the car 8 months, but I absoultly love it, I have put 16000 miles on it already, including a trip from NJ to AZ, it now has 166,000 miles on it, and I couldn't be happier with it, I plan to dive it till it dies. As for performance, It is great, I was really suprised when I first drove it how peppy it real was. The car still handles like a dream, the only complant I have with the car is the engine compartment, it is too small, you have to go through too much work to do anything that should be simple.
GREAT CAR
I LOVE THIS CAR. I HAVE HAD IT FOREVER AND THE THING KEEPS GOING. THERE HAVE BEEN TO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS WITH MY CAR SINCE I HAVE BOUGHT IT. I LOVE THIS CAR.
bad 250 es
This car is very poorly made,I have had nothing but trouble . Every fluid leaks badly,so many rattles I came to terms with "just turn up the radio" I have tried to fix these problems but can not fix all that is wrong with it ,@ apoint it is not worth it because of limited value of the car. I will not buy a lexus again !!!
Poor re-sale value
I bought this Lexus as a 5-speed when it had covered 154K miles. Since then I have loads of problems with oil leaks, failed A/C in the heat of summer, front suspension had to redone, the wipe/wash system does not work and the central locking mechanism goes out of order very often. What a bad Lexus experience! When I can afford it I will buy a Honda Accord rather then waist money on a Lexus. Also, the resale value is very poor for this car, which I have learnt to my dismay.
