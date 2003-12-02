Used 1991 Lexus ES 250 for Sale Near Me

For twelve years this car has has given me extraordinary service. Except for routine maintenance, there have been no mechanical problems whatsoever. It is, hands down, the best car I have ever owned and I intend to drive it forever. At such a time as it dies a natural death, I would definitely buy another Lexus. Hopefully, they will come out with a hybrid, as I would prefer a more environmentally friendly engine. That is not the fault of this car.

