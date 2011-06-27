Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport Consumer Reviews

Discovery Sport 2016 Lindy Friedman , 11/23/2015 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 69 of 70 people found this review helpful I never envisioned myself in a Discovery Sport, until I drove one. Originally I went to Land Rover to test drive the Evoque. I spotted a white and black Discovery Sport and basically, it was over for the Evoque. I had previously read about all the "issues" with the Discovery and found not one complaint to be true. I had no trouble with acceleration or rough starts. All questions and concerns were answered and reviewed with the salesperson. One test drive, in the rain, was over 2 hours long. I wanted to drive the vehicle in bad weather. Incredible response to the road in the pouring rain. I could not be happier with my Discovery Sport. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

After 4.5 years we still love our 2016 Discovery Fazz Powell , 10/17/2015 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 52 of 54 people found this review helpful Update 2020: Edmunds wanted me to update my review. Not sure how this works with my old review, but I'll still loving this car. No complaints or issues since my last review. I have seen the new version of the Discovery and I can't say I like the view of the boot. Just not as sexy as before. These 2016s seem to be holding value pretty well. In 2016 I paid $41K off the lot w/tax, it's worth $29.6K today (Private sale). Update 2018: After 2.5 years, 6K miles had my battery go up, but that's normal for Florida. Even tho I only I have 6K miles at 2.5 yrs I had the 30K mile check-up: $750. Original: We took delivery of a 2016 Discovery Sport this week and have to say we couldn’t be happier with this purchase. While waiting 3 months for delivery I was reading the reviews and frankly had been quite worried by the bad press. We also test drove the full-size Sport before buying the Discovery and found the almost twice as expensive Sport to have clunky breaking, albeit a luxurious interior. I had a Mercedes GL450, which we found too hard to get in and out of and quite a sterile interior, and compared to the Discovery it was not nearly as comfortable and the transmission was more cumbersome/computerized than the Discovery…by far. So I don’t get the bad reviews. The Discovery Sport in sports mode is super smooth in acceleration and I have not experienced any of the down-shifting issues mentioned in the many reviews. Granted I live in a small town and I didn’t buy the car based on its 0-60 rating. When I first test drove the Discovery I was taken a bit back by the sparse interior by Land Rover standards, but all the dealer had was black. One also has to consider this is a low-cost Land Rover product. I ordered an SE with a Glacier Brushed Aluminum interior and it was very nice and the steering wheel is much more comfortable than the $75K GL450 with the premium 2 upgrade package I had. On the SE the two-tone roof option was only $350 which really sets it off from the competition for look and feel. We looked at every car in this price range and would recommend it to anyone in this market. Fingers crossed on maintenance, but my CPO GL450 had to have a leaking shock absorber replaced with only 28,000 miles and it was not covered by the Benz CPO and cost $900, so I don’t think Mercedes offers any better in quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

4 months In - updated after 3years i. scott , 02/11/2016 HSE LUX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 43 of 45 people found this review helpful This has been a great vehicle, meeting all my expectations. Have even taken it off road the way it was intended and it turned out as expected. Had it axles deep in mud and water:) Really enjoying this for the daily commute as well as weekend trips Have four months and over 3000 miles on the Discovery so far. Found the ride and finish to be excellent. Fuel consumption is better than expected, short trips to and from work in the low 20's, highway between 26-28. Managed 30.9 on a long highway trip thru NC mountains! Haven't taken off road yet, but expect to use the 4WD modes this winter. Interior gets lots of positive comments, rear seats for tall passengers is great. Looked at the Q5/7, Infinity QX line, Porsche Maycan & Cayenne, found the Discovery to fit all my needs for passenger room, cargo area, and towing, as well as fit and finish. Did not expect it to be a speed demon, but the turbo kicks in nicely when needed. Ride is very comfortable on in-town roads, very smooth on the highway and a delight thru the mountain curves. The pano roof makes the interior very well lit and roomy during the day. I ordered the options and color I wanted, which took 3 months due to the end of European summer holidays, it has been well worth the wait. I have had the Discovery almost a year now and 7800 miles, the SUV has been excellent in both reliability and enjoyment. Average fuel economy is 22-25 in-town and almost 30 on the highway. The DS can be driven quite sedately, or push aggressively where the turbo really makes it take off. the flexible and large cargo area has come in handy. Really glad I got this. After over 4 yrs now, this still drives like new. All the things I expected are still valid. Has been reliable, with just the usual, tires and brakes needed. Overall been a great vehicle so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your Discovery Sport Scotia Grey Metallic

Yulong White Metallic

Santorini Black Metallic

Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic

Narvik Black

Corris Grey Metallic

Fuji White

Firenze Red Metallic

Indus Silver Metallic

Byron Blue Metallic Build & Price LANDROVERUSA.COM

Discovery Sport 2016 a winner for the driver! Pat Kudo , 12/08/2015 HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 62 of 68 people found this review helpful Before buying the 2016 Discovery Sport HSE, I had gone months of research and pricing with many dealers. I am new to the brand as I have been a BMW customer for 15 years. Strayed away from mass German brand and found the smaller production British car to be what I was looking for. I test drove: Audi Q5, Porsche Macan S, BMW X3 & X4, Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit, and Mercedes GLE300. After the test drives, I knew the car that connected me to the road: Land Rover Discovery Sport. Be aware that JLR dealers outside your "market area" may not sell to you so you have to ask before negotiating. I did all my negotiating between 2 dealers via phone, email and text. Did not have to step inside the dealer's lot - I had already test drove the 2015 model earlier.. As for the dealer, you have to find the one that matches you - they are all different - just like people. Some dealers are snobby, snooty, rude, and others are very helpful, professional and patient. If you are financing or leasing, it pays to find out what are the best bank rates before you negotiate Some dealers are forthcoming and will tell you the finance rate or lease residual/money factors. I dealt with 2 dealers that were very transparent in their sales approach. The car has a bit stiffer suspension than the other cars I test drove, but the connection to the road is more important and the suspension is not jarring - it has manners.... The most important feature standard on this car that makes the drive so good: Torque Vectoring by braking. Torque vectoring makes high speed turns, power acceleration into turns, and off road handling a must have for confidence if you are the driver type. I love the car - it makes me smile again - like I remember when I had my first 4WD BMW. The Discovery Sport is definitely for someone or a family that wants to travel almost anywhere safely and comfortably. UPDATE: 2016 - New software loaded for the Powertrain and Infotainment has changed the car entirely. Engine is now very quick to engage with no more laggy acceleration. The navigation is reliable 100% of the time. Fuel tank reading is now accurate. I LOVE THIS CAR ! UPDATE: 2017 - Updates for the seat rattles, In Touch controls, Navigation, Auto Start Stop, and service reminder all done at no cost was EXCELLENT. Good to see JLR changing their way of listening to customers and addressing issues with factory campaigns. Service dept was very receptive to customer concerns. Good followup after the service work by JLR in England via written survey returned by post. Since I have less than a year left on my lease, I am considering another JLR product to replace the Discovery Sport. Whilst at the dealer for service, I had a chance to speak to my sales advisor and he pointed towards the Range Rover Velar or the full sized Discovery that replaced the LR4. Both look very appealing and a great way to step a customer from the Discovery Sport. So far very happy with the Discovery Sport and would highly recommend to anyone looking for a driver's car (not a mushy soft car like everyone else)..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse