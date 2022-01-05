Skip to main content
MSRP range: $230,266 - $287,623
Total MSRP$236,061
Edmunds suggests you pay$236,061
2022 Lamborghini Huracan video

2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Review: Lamborghini, Evolved!

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, but since the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Watch and enjoy Kurt Niebuhr's review of the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

FAQ

Is the Lamborghini Huracan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Huracan both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.2 out of 10.

What's new in the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan:

  • The Huracan is essentially unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the first Huracan generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Lamborghini Huracan reliable?

To determine whether the Lamborghini Huracan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Huracan.

Is the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 Huracan and gave it a 8.2 out of 10.

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan?

The least-expensive 2022 Lamborghini Huracan is the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $230,266.

Other versions include:

  • EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $230,266
  • EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM) which starts at $287,623
Learn more

What are the different models of Lamborghini Huracan?

If you're interested in the Lamborghini Huracan, the next question is, which Huracan model is right for you? Huracan variants include EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM).
More about the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan

2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Overview

The 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible is offered in the following styles: EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), and EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM). The 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible comes with rear wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 7-speed automated manual.

What do people think of the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Huracan Convertible.

Pros

  • Stunning performance capabilities
  • Exceptionally comfortable ride for an exotic car
  • Relatively easy to see out of
  • Intoxicating sound from the V10 engine

Cons

  • Almost no interior storage to speak of
  • Touchscreen infotainment is distracting to use
  • Minimal cargo capacity

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Huracan Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including EVO RWD Spyder, EVO Spyder, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)

2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)

2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible Listings and Inventory

What is the MPG of a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible?

2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible EVO RWD Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
15 MPG compined MPG,
13 city MPG/18 highway MPG

2022 Lamborghini Huracan Convertible EVO Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (5.2L 10cyl 7AM), 7-speed automated manual, premium unleaded (required)
15 MPG compined MPG,
13 city MPG/18 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG15
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement5.2 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
WidthN/A
Height45.9 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lamborghini lease specials

