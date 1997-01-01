Skip to main content
2022 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Aventador
Overview
Starting MSRP
$546,847
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG9/16 MPG
EPA combined MPG11 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)202.5/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Engine
Base engine size6.5 L
CylindersV12
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower769 hp @ 8,500 rpm
Torque531 lb-ft @ 6,750 rpm
Valves48
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Cylinder deactivationyes
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length191.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors89.5 in.
Overall width without mirrors82.6 in.
Height44.7 in.
Wheelbase106.3 in.
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Notte
  • Arancio
  • Viola 30Th
  • Rosso Arancio
  • Verde Scandal
  • Oro Elios Matt
  • Verde Citrea Matt
  • Blu Uranus
  • Rosso Cadens Matt
  • Bianco Comes
  • Verde Turbine
  • Blu Mehit
  • Grigio Acheso
  • Giallo Telemaco
  • Nero Nemesis
  • Blu Grifo
  • Bianco Phanes
  • Arancio Anthaeus
  • Verde Metallic
  • Amaranto
  • Blu Aegir
  • Bronzo Zenas
  • Arancio Bruciato
  • Balloon White
  • Verde Gea
  • Grigio Artis
  • Rosso Pyra
  • Blu Arione
  • Bronzo Zante
  • Bianco Canopus
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Viola Rubus
  • Blu Seiler
  • Rosso Cadens
  • Bianco Malide
  • Blu Uranus Matt
  • Viola Bast
  • Nero Nesoi
  • Oro Elios
  • Verde Citrea
  • Giallo Inti
  • Blu Glauco
  • Rosso Bia
  • Rosso Mimir
  • Marrone Alcestis
  • Giallo Tenerife
  • Marrone Apus
  • Grigio Adamas
  • Grigio Hati
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Blu Sideris
  • Arancio Argos
  • Viola Aletheia
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Verde Ithaca
  • Giallo Horus
  • Arancio Xanto
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Grigio Titans
  • Grigio Keres
  • Grigio Nimbus
  • Blu Aegeus
  • Giallo Belenus
  • Nero Helene
  • Giallo Auge
  • Blu Eleos
  • Rosso Mars
  • Grigio Artis Lucido
  • Viola Nebula
  • Arancio Xanto Matt
  • Bianco Asopo Matt
  • Giallo Fides
  • Verde Alceo
  • Verde Selvans
  • Bianco Asopo
  • Blu Nethuns
  • Arancio Bruciato Matt
  • Verde Gea Lucido
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Nero Granatus
  • Nero Noctis
  • Verde Lares
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Blu Astraeus
Front Seat Dimensions
Premium leather/alcantarayes
Sport front seatsyes
2-way power driver seatyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
2-way power passenger seatyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Safety
Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
High pressure washers headlampsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather and simulated suede steering wheelyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 13.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
355/25R Y tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Red Springs w/Lifting System +$1,400
Green Springs w/Lifting System +$1,400
Packages
Exterior Shiny Version Pack +$0
Exterior Matt Version Pack +$0
Travel Package +$1,100
Safety & Security Options
Fire Extinguisher +$800
Interior Options
Contrast Colors - Giallo Taurus +$2,800
Contrast Colors - Arancio Leonis +$2,800
Ultimae Interior - Minimal Trim +$0
Contrast Colors - Blu Amon +$2,800
Contrast Colors - Bronzo +$0
Backing Colors - Blu Amon +$3,500
Backing Colors - Arancio Leonis +$3,500
Backing Colors - Giallo Taurus +$3,500
Contrast Colors - Rosso Alala +$2,800
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Pillars +$1,300
Backing Colors - Grigio Cronus +$0
Contrast Colors - Verde Fauns +$2,800
Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius +$1,800
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Door Panels +$1,300
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Steering Wheel +$2,100
Stitching Colors - Verde Fauns +$1,000
Stitching Colors - Blu Amon +$1,000
Stitching Colors - Bronzo +$0
Stitching Colors - Rosso Alala +$1,000
Stitching Colors - Giallo Taurus +$1,000
Backing Colors - Verde Fauns +$3,500
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Sill Covers +$1,300
Backing Colors - Rosso Alala +$3,500
Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium +$1,800
Stitching Colors - Arancio Leonis +$1,000
Stitching Colors - Silver +$0
Garage Door Opener +$700
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Roof Liner +$700
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Lower Dashboard +$700
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Upper Dashboard +$700
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Rear Bench +$3,800
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Tunnel and Console +$1,300
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Seats +$3,900
Ultimae Interior - Extended Leather +$2,000
Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus +$1,800
Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus +$1,800
Seat Belt - Verde Fauns +$1,800
Carbon Fiber Door Panel +$4,900
Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus +$1,800
Lamborghini Telemetry +$2,100
Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis +$1,800
Seat Belt - Rosso Alala +$1,800
"Sensonum" Premium Sound System +$4,200
Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto +$1,800
Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis +$1,800
Exterior Options
Color Categories - Arancio +$1,100
Ultimae Full Livery for Shiny or Matt Exterior Colors +$7,000
Color Categories - Verde Scandal +$1,100
Color Categories - Blu +$1,100
Color Categories - Bianco +$0
Color Categories - Giallo +$1,100
Color Categories - Rosso +$1,100
Color Categories - Bronzo +$0
Exterior Tone on Tone for Matt +$9,100
Silver Central Lock +$1,400
Blue Central Lock +$1,400
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Gold Shiny +$7,000
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Titanium Matt +$7,000
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Rearyes
Leirion Forged 20"/21" Bronze Matt +$5,200
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Frontyes
Diantus Forged 20"/21" White Shiny +$7,000
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Sideyes
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Black Matt +$7,000
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Topyes
Exterior Tone on Tone for Shiny +$9,100
Without Livery +$0
Windscreen Frame and Roof in Carbon Shiny +$10,500
C-Pillar Intakes and Front Bonnet Air Outlets in Carbon Matt +$5,600
Color Categories - Verde +$1,100
Windscreen Frame and Roof in Carbon Matt +$10,500
C-Pillar Intakes and Front Bonnet Air Outlets in Carbon Shiny +$5,600
Transparent Protective Film +$3,500
Leirion Forged 20"/21" Titanium Matt +$7,000
Engine Bonnet Lamelle in Carbon Matt +$7,600
Nireo Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black +$7,000
Light Green Calipers +$2,500
Blue Calipers +$2,500
Black Calipers +$1,400
Bronze Calipers +$1,400
Red Central Lock +$0
Red Calipers +$1,400
Gold Central Lock +$1,400
Nireo Forged 20"/21" Bronze Matt +$7,000
Nireo Forged 20"/21" Bronze Shiny +$7,000
Nireo Forged 20"/21" Titanium Matt +$5,200
Side Mirrors in Carbon Shiny +$2,800
Removable Hard Top in Carbon Matt +$5,600
Fixed Air Intake in Carbon Matt +$3,500
Orange Calipers +$1,400
Removable Hard Top in Shiny Black +$2,100
Fixed Air Intake in Carbon Shiny +$3,500
Engine Details in Carbon Fiber +$5,600
Pirelli P-Zero 20''/21''Tyres +$0
Arancio Dac Central Lock +$1,400
Engine Bonnet Lamelle in Carbon Shiny +$7,600
Removable Hard Top in Carbon Shiny +$5,600
Side Mirrors in Carbon Matt +$2,800
Carbon Wheel Cap +$800
Yellow Calipers +$1,400
Green Calipers +$1,400
Leirion Forged 20"/21" Bronze Shiny +$5,200
Leirion Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black +$5,200
Matt Black Tailpipes +$1,400
Diantus Forged 20"/21" Shiny Black +$1,800
