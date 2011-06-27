2020 Kia Stinger Consumer Reviews

Perfect!! dmichael885 , 04/29/2020 GT-Line 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had no intention of buying a Kia when I started looking. I was looking into BMW 5 and Audi A6. The Kia was as fun to drive and the interior caught me off guard with how nice it was. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and saved money in the process. Win-win Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Beast! Keith Cruickshank , 03/15/2020 GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful The Kia Stinger GT with its 3.3 liter engine makes 376 lb feet of power. I've had admiring looks everywhere I go! Comfortable seating, lots of power, spacious rear storage and thousands cheaper than Audi S5 and BMW. It nor only best these competitors in power it excels in value. Providing a stellar value proposition . Get yours today! You will be amazed at how awesome this car is! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

And It’s a GT Too! JP , 06/05/2020 GT2 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Car rocks!! AWD, Fast, all the creature comforts, better warranty, great looking! Who gives a hoot it doesn’t have a German label? Cheaper to maintain, insure, and to buy. I like jeans with no designer labels. They wear & look better and last longer. See ya in the rear view mirror! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Stylish Car Roberto , 04/20/2020 GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 13 people found this review helpful I love the looks, it's super fast, comfortable, very unique and turns a lot of heads. Definitely better than some of the competitors as far as performance. However, for a $43000 car, no Navigation or sunroof, premium sound is a little turn off. Audi, BMW, Mercedes have those options for the same price. Again it is a very nice looking car but lacks of some luxury for the money. KIA.... I love the Stinger just add some standard gadgets to make it more attractive to the consumer. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse