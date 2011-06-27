2020 Kia Stinger Consumer Reviews
Perfect!!
I had no intention of buying a Kia when I started looking. I was looking into BMW 5 and Audi A6. The Kia was as fun to drive and the interior caught me off guard with how nice it was. I couldn’t be happier with my purchase and saved money in the process. Win-win
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Beast!
The Kia Stinger GT with its 3.3 liter engine makes 376 lb feet of power. I've had admiring looks everywhere I go! Comfortable seating, lots of power, spacious rear storage and thousands cheaper than Audi S5 and BMW. It nor only best these competitors in power it excels in value. Providing a stellar value proposition . Get yours today! You will be amazed at how awesome this car is!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
And It’s a GT Too!
Car rocks!! AWD, Fast, all the creature comforts, better warranty, great looking! Who gives a hoot it doesn’t have a German label? Cheaper to maintain, insure, and to buy. I like jeans with no designer labels. They wear & look better and last longer. See ya in the rear view mirror!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome Stylish Car
I love the looks, it's super fast, comfortable, very unique and turns a lot of heads. Definitely better than some of the competitors as far as performance. However, for a $43000 car, no Navigation or sunroof, premium sound is a little turn off. Audi, BMW, Mercedes have those options for the same price. Again it is a very nice looking car but lacks of some luxury for the money. KIA.... I love the Stinger just add some standard gadgets to make it more attractive to the consumer.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good Looks ... Bad Quality
I like the styling. The HP is nice and it does move. However, up to the Kia brand standards. The quality of the build is not there. Cruise control has a "jerky" sensation. It is NOT the cruise radar as I have had it in to review a few times. Kia engineers state this is " normal" Rear hatch rattles. Sunroof rattles. There was a loose bolt found in the passenger side rear door as there was a nasty rattle coming from the panel. There is a "chirping" sound everytime I turn off the vehicle. Kia engineers state this is normal. It is the throttle body scraping the intake as it turns off. Again styling is good. The car does look good. But beauty is only skin deep. Under everything it is a KIA. And Kia has had quality issues. I am stuck with the car for a good year or two until I can remove some of the negative equity. Kia does NOT hold it's value. Will not ever purchase a Kia product again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Stinger
Related 2020 Kia Stinger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- Kia K900 2019
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2019 Sorento
- 2019 Kia Rio
- Kia Soul 2019
- 2020 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Kia Sportage
- Kia Niro 2019
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 XE