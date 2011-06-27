Used 2005 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews
Soldier of a car.
I bought this car with no choice. Mine was stolen, left with little time I bought a 2005 Spectra EX for $3800. It had 98k miles. That was in 2011. I still own it, with 180k+ and she's magnificent. The little 2.0 has power on the highway, without having to go up high in the powerband. The tall gears in the automatic gearing kill performance, manuals are quicker by far. Mine hits 60 in 8.8 seconds with a 4 speed auto, and shes topped out at 126mph. I guess that's about average. The stereo is surprisingly good with a 120 watt 6 speaker setup, as well as interior materials. I previously owned a Honda and Kia is quite close with their quality. I don't care what ANYONE says, Kias are damn good vehicles.
2005 Kia Spectra
I bought the car with 44,000 in 2007, and at 85,000 the engine became completely clogged with oil despite regular oil changes every 3,000-5,000 miles. The manual recommends changing the oil every 7,500. A Kia dealership just said to change the oil every 1,000 miles, to clear the clog but that didn't work, and I had to replace the engine. After the replacement, I've since learned this has been a problem with this particular engine, and Kia has stopped making it.
185,000 Miles!! ***UPDATED*** 210,000 miles!!
I am the 2nd owner of this car. Bought it in 2013 with 160,000 miles for 3k. The car's exterior was in reasonable condition, minor wear and tears,dents and dings. Mechanically she was sound. After a few thousand miles, the radio went, Clutch went, brake caliper froze up, replaced the timing belt. However, at 160,000 miles those items are expected to be replaced. Since then, everything has been great, except the transmission synchronizers are starting to fail. I still use this car as my daily driver, and commute my daily 48 miles. To date i have 186,458 miles on it. Not bad for KIA. I may just buy another when this one finally decides to rest. And for sake of argument, i drive very spirited. ***Update*** Up to 210,000 miles. a small section of my exhaust rusted off, replaced it for $100. No other mechanical failures yet!!
100,000 miles
I've read through plenty of reviews, and the one thing I am noticing is that people are putting automatics in with the manual transmission, don't be daft please. The 2.0 DOHC 5spd standard transmission is great. I have over 100,000 miles on my car as it sits now still with the original clutch, and trust me when I say I haven't been overly kind to my car. I have beat on it, driven long distances and over all drvien this car as if it were a rally car or enduro car, including some slight off roading and it still starts up with out arguement and gets up and goes like a propper little sprinter. I unexpectedly fell in love with the little bugger, and I expect the romance to continue on for awhile.
More Pros than Cons
Owned for 6 years, 88,298 mls. Purchased for $14,750. Pros: negotiated a very good deal with dealer, inexpensive maintenance, excellent in snow, excellent maneuverability on city streets and highway, spacious interior (my husband is 6 ft 5 in and my son is 6 ft 7 in) both can sit comfortably inside the car (we rode trip alot in the Kia). Now, here are the Cons: poor quality on interior and exterior components - paint peeling and chipping at less than 24,000 mls. Dealership does not want to remedy the problem, glove compartment fell off it's hinges (barely ever opened), Kia logos have unexpectedly fell off, steering wheel tilt handle fell off, hoods props came apart, trunk hooks fell off
