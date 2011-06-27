  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sedona
  4. Used 2008 Kia Sedona
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Sedona
5(70%)4(20%)3(3%)2(2%)1(5%)
4.5
51 reviews
Write a review
See all Sedonas for sale
List Price Range
$4,961 - $6,950
Used Sedona for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

How can a minivan make you smile?

Greg Jones, 04/29/2018
LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

It’s not a sports car, nor a fancy SUV and certainly not an off road vehicle. The smile comes when you need a mini moving van, a really good people mover and a comfortable pleasant ride. I have owned several makes of this strange creature and the Kia wins hands down.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I love my KIA Sedona

D A, 02/15/2018
LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I purchased this van used and got a great deal. I needed it as I was moving across country with a child and 2 dogs. It Drove wonderfully and everyone was comfortable. The van is now 10 years old and I have had it for 4 of those years. It starts everyday and I have not had to put hardly anything into this van. It is as good as a Toyota Sienna (had one previously) at a much lower cost. Best descison I ever made.

Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best van I have ever owned.

Jerry, 02/17/2016
4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A)
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Best seats and ride. I can drive 350 miles and my back doesn't hurt. I am 82 years old! The controls are very convenient. All in all this is the best vehicle I have ever owned and I have had many. Minnesota owner.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Not comfortable

clhughart, 01/16/2013
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

In 2012 we purchased a 2008 Sedona with 65,000 miles to replace a 92 Plmouth Voyager that had 210,000 miles. The Sedona handled much better and had lots of power compared to the Plymouth. Our Sedona had non-power cloth seats; my back would hurt after about an hour and my wife complained about her legs hurting. We sold the Sedona after owning for three months. First time I've had a vehicle for such a short period of time. Also, the carpet was sort of like that trunk carpet where you can't hardly sweep anything out of it (sand/grass/etc.). The doors would easily freeze shut in the cold, and the interior trim just didn't look like it was gong to hold up as well as the Plymouth did.

Report Abuse

Great find

Amy , 06/01/2008
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

After test driving and researching other mini-vans, we found the Kia Sedona to be the best performer and the best value. I gave up my SUV- loving ways and purchased a minivan in preparation for the birth of our first child. I can now safely say that I don't miss my SUV at all! With a baby on the way and two dogs to transport, this van really is the most convenient and fun vehicle I have driven. Great handling and features like the stow away third row seats have made us thrilled with our decision.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sedonas for sale

Related Used 2008 Kia Sedona info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles