Used 2008 Kia Sedona Consumer Reviews

How can a minivan make you smile? Greg Jones , 04/29/2018 LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful It's not a sports car, nor a fancy SUV and certainly not an off road vehicle. The smile comes when you need a mini moving van, a really good people mover and a comfortable pleasant ride. I have owned several makes of this strange creature and the Kia wins hands down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love my KIA Sedona D A , 02/15/2018 LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I purchased this van used and got a great deal. I needed it as I was moving across country with a child and 2 dogs. It Drove wonderfully and everyone was comfortable. The van is now 10 years old and I have had it for 4 of those years. It starts everyday and I have not had to put hardly anything into this van. It is as good as a Toyota Sienna (had one previously) at a much lower cost. Best descison I ever made. Performance Comfort Reliability Value

Best van I have ever owned. Jerry , 02/17/2016 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 5A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Best seats and ride. I can drive 350 miles and my back doesn't hurt. I am 82 years old! The controls are very convenient. All in all this is the best vehicle I have ever owned and I have had many. Minnesota owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Not comfortable clhughart , 01/16/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful In 2012 we purchased a 2008 Sedona with 65,000 miles to replace a 92 Plmouth Voyager that had 210,000 miles. The Sedona handled much better and had lots of power compared to the Plymouth. Our Sedona had non-power cloth seats; my back would hurt after about an hour and my wife complained about her legs hurting. We sold the Sedona after owning for three months. First time I've had a vehicle for such a short period of time. Also, the carpet was sort of like that trunk carpet where you can't hardly sweep anything out of it (sand/grass/etc.). The doors would easily freeze shut in the cold, and the interior trim just didn't look like it was gong to hold up as well as the Plymouth did.