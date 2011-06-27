2019 Kia Niro EV Consumer Reviews
Great EV solution for the real world
We drove the Nissan Leaf Plus (dubbed "fuddy-duddy" with a chintzy interior by the spouse, although we liked the size and driving dynamics), the Chevy Bolt Premier (fun to drive, but the styrofoam dashboard and the ass-killing seats...what was GM thinking), the i3 (fun and completely impractical and overpriced)...you get the picture. The Kia Niro EV in the EX Premium trim hits all the right notes: comfortable seats, logical layout, tons of safety features, excellent range for everyday driving (ignore the MPG on this review -- n/a to this car), reasonable storage space, and look at that warranty. Don't buy any EV, just lease it. We're extremely pleased with our choice.
Great car with excellent features
I really like driving this car with it's excellent acceleration and features. My favorite feature is the adaptive cruise control. Set the maximum speed you want and it tracks the car ahead if it is traveling at a lower speed. Another great feature that isn't often mentioned is the Auto Hold. Bring the car to a stop at a light and it stays in place without holding the brake pedal. Just touch the accelerator to go when the traffic starts moving. The regenerative braking is adjustable but there is an Auto Regen setting that works great to slow the car when the traffic ahead slows. On the Premium model, the cooled seats are another feature we have really enjoyed during the summer months. I also like the option of the real time tire pressure display. With normal driving, charging has only been needed about once a week on a Level 2 charger. While the car is not self driving, it comes very close on roads with well marked lanes. It takes care of all the normal driving and you just need to take over for any unusual circumstances. It would be nice to have an automated tailgate but it is easy to operate the manual gate with one hand. Overall, the Niro EV is a car that does a lot for the driver and quickly spoils you with the advantages of electric driving.
Superb safety and tech featured EV away from Tesla
This is fun to drive, flies off the line with plenty of wheel spins if you wanted to. But I felt that ECO mode driving was sufficient for me to use on daily commute. Its' 239 mile range is superb in these days in age for it's base trim, EX model starting at $ 38k here in the US and with the supplies becoming more available, we should expect some incentives to go along in the near future. This EV is very powerful off the line, therefore making it really fun to drive when maneuvering in and out of traffic. But I felt it has too much power for the size and weight of the car that I couldn't get a good launch off the line without having to spin the wheel and losing the control of the car altogether. This car is all about the tech! All the safety features you need are standard, which includes blind side monitor, lane keep assist, frontal collision avoidance and adoptive cruise control. It also has so many little cool and useful gadgets that you'll find it interesting finding out all these one by one as you drive. I opted for EX Premium trim as lease cost was only about $ 10 more per month and it include moon roof and leather seats among few other options added. All in all, it's affordable 200+ mile EV compared to other similary equipped and ranged EVs out there right now. And I trust that Kia will deliver what they promised in quality and battery life. We'll wait and see.
Best EV for the Money
Excellent range and loaded with safety features. I am getting 348 miles of range in the warm weather and just about 295 in the winter. Kia has really nailed it with the user interface and UVO system as it is very user friendly. There are only two things this car really needs and one is all wheel drive and the other is memory seat settings for the drivers seat. I have the EX Premium model and it has the LED lights with Auto bright lights that are awesome. It also has stop and go cruise control that will steer for me when it can read the lines in the road.
Take me to the mountain Kia!
We needed an ev that's not a sedan (wife hates getting down in a car), fits two 6-ish feet tall adults, 2 children, and gear for a weekend that wasn't huge and could get us from the San Francisco East Bay (El Cerrito) to the Kirkwood ski resort with one short-ish stop at a DC charger along the way. We'd love AWD, but it's not in the cards, yet. (Come on Model Y!) Any car that could do that would excel at our daily grind driving around El Cerrito/Berkeley/Oakland. Admittedly we were hoping for a luxury car, but the Model X is ridiculously huge and has stupid doors, the Audi is huge, has poor range and pricey, and the Jag left us cold. We love this little Kia. Interior is fine, handling is pretty sharp for a daily driver, and 200HP without a cloud of fumes is amazing. We're used to babying PHEV's to keep the engine off. Full throttle is nice to have back! Sure enough the car DOES excel at the daily grind, having enough range that we only charge to 80% every third day. This weekend it was time to party. We took the Kia up the hill for the 4th holiday. We left home with a 100% battery and 82 miles later got to our prefered DC charger at Raley's in Galt, CA with the battery at 65%. AC set at 72F on an 80F day in a black car. No comfort or top speed was spared. Once we got the geometry right to avoid stretching the CCS cable on the EVGo too far we sucked up 47kW while we ate supermarket sushi, bought groceries and peed. Amazingly the car was still charging at 23kW at 95% full when we were done. From there we headed up the Sierra, climbing 8k feet over 90 miles. It's no sports car, but its limits on stock tires up CA88 were well beyond the comfort of my family. EV torque is addicting, and the car is smooth and quiet on the highway. We got to Kirkwood with 46% of the battery left and smiles all around. 6.5hrs on the free level 2 charger and we're ready for more! Per my back of the envelope analysis we could have done without the EVGo charge. 35% + 50% = 85%. Now I'm never going to head into the woods, up 8k feet, past cell service, and with 2 young kids with half a battery, but one could. If only the Kia had AWD it'd be our ski commuter as well.
