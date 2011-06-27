2019 Kia Niro EV Consumer Reviews

Great EV solution for the real world olliedawg , 06/25/2019 EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful We drove the Nissan Leaf Plus (dubbed "fuddy-duddy" with a chintzy interior by the spouse, although we liked the size and driving dynamics), the Chevy Bolt Premier (fun to drive, but the styrofoam dashboard and the ass-killing seats...what was GM thinking), the i3 (fun and completely impractical and overpriced)...you get the picture. The Kia Niro EV in the EX Premium trim hits all the right notes: comfortable seats, logical layout, tons of safety features, excellent range for everyday driving (ignore the MPG on this review -- n/a to this car), reasonable storage space, and look at that warranty. Don't buy any EV, just lease it. We're extremely pleased with our choice. Performance Report Abuse

Great car with excellent features Jay in Texas , 10/31/2019 EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I really like driving this car with it's excellent acceleration and features. My favorite feature is the adaptive cruise control. Set the maximum speed you want and it tracks the car ahead if it is traveling at a lower speed. Another great feature that isn't often mentioned is the Auto Hold. Bring the car to a stop at a light and it stays in place without holding the brake pedal. Just touch the accelerator to go when the traffic starts moving. The regenerative braking is adjustable but there is an Auto Regen setting that works great to slow the car when the traffic ahead slows. On the Premium model, the cooled seats are another feature we have really enjoyed during the summer months. I also like the option of the real time tire pressure display. With normal driving, charging has only been needed about once a week on a Level 2 charger. While the car is not self driving, it comes very close on roads with well marked lanes. It takes care of all the normal driving and you just need to take over for any unusual circumstances. It would be nice to have an automated tailgate but it is easy to operate the manual gate with one hand. Overall, the Niro EV is a car that does a lot for the driver and quickly spoils you with the advantages of electric driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Superb safety and tech featured EV away from Tesla Paulk , 09/30/2019 EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This is fun to drive, flies off the line with plenty of wheel spins if you wanted to. But I felt that ECO mode driving was sufficient for me to use on daily commute. Its' 239 mile range is superb in these days in age for it's base trim, EX model starting at $ 38k here in the US and with the supplies becoming more available, we should expect some incentives to go along in the near future. This EV is very powerful off the line, therefore making it really fun to drive when maneuvering in and out of traffic. But I felt it has too much power for the size and weight of the car that I couldn't get a good launch off the line without having to spin the wheel and losing the control of the car altogether. This car is all about the tech! All the safety features you need are standard, which includes blind side monitor, lane keep assist, frontal collision avoidance and adoptive cruise control. It also has so many little cool and useful gadgets that you'll find it interesting finding out all these one by one as you drive. I opted for EX Premium trim as lease cost was only about $ 10 more per month and it include moon roof and leather seats among few other options added. All in all, it's affordable 200+ mile EV compared to other similary equipped and ranged EVs out there right now. And I trust that Kia will deliver what they promised in quality and battery life. We'll wait and see. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best EV for the Money Curtman60 , 07/02/2019 EX Premium 4dr SUV (electric DD) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Excellent range and loaded with safety features. I am getting 348 miles of range in the warm weather and just about 295 in the winter. Kia has really nailed it with the user interface and UVO system as it is very user friendly. There are only two things this car really needs and one is all wheel drive and the other is memory seat settings for the drivers seat. I have the EX Premium model and it has the LED lights with Auto bright lights that are awesome. It also has stop and go cruise control that will steer for me when it can read the lines in the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability