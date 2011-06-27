2019 Jaguar XE Consumer Reviews
Driving My New Jaguar
Kt, 11/10/2019
25t Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This car has great handling, tech features are pretty cool and the gas mileage is good. So far we love it. Make sure you get the Navigation System as we found out that was optional not standard. The Dynamic mode is ridiculous and then there’s Eco mode for better gas mileage.
Proud
Albert Giorgianni, 06/27/2019
25t Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I have had 1 Jag 10 years ago and 2 Mercedes c300 since. I loved my 2008 jag. Was very happy with the 2 Mercedes. This year when looking at a new car I was disappointed in the Mercedes. I love my new Jag. Its stands out because you don't see many on the road. Once you learn all the touch menus and features, t is great. I do not have anything negative to say. I happy a purchased it.
