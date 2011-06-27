Used 2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)276.0/404.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque287 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower281 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM in trunk-CD stereoyes
175 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.4 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.
Measurements
Front track60.5 in.
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight3903 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume111.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.5 in.
Width80.3 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver
  • Roman Bronze
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Seafrost
  • Anthracite Metallic
  • Titanium
  • British Racing Green
  • Topaz
  • Carnival Red
  • White Onyx
  • Mistral
Interior Colors
  • Almond
  • Cashmere
  • Charcoal
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
