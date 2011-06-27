  1. Home
2022 Jaguar F-PACE SVR Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-PACE
Overview
Starting MSRP
$86,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/459.9 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower542 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque516 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,291 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Emergency Pack +$65
Black Exterior Package +$1,450
Premium Interior Protection Package +$510
Basic Interior Protection Pack +$460
Wheel Protection Pack w/Black Locks & Lugs +$510
Wheel Protection Pack w/Chrome Locks +$220
Loadspace Practicality Pack +$350
Smoker's Pack +$50
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Premium Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$510
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
diversity antennayes
radio data systemyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Activity Key +$450
Illuminated Metal Loadspace Scuff Plate +$250
Additional Power Sockets +$99
Illuminated Metal Treadplates w/Brand-Name Script +$300
Premium Cabin Lighting +$200
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$500
Head-Up Display +$1,050
Meridian Surround Sound System +$800
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room40.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
heatedyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Solar Attenuating Windscreen +$300
Tow Hitch Receiver +$700
Gloss Black Roof Rails +$400
Heated Front Windscreen +$400
Summer Tiresyes
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5117' Gloss Black Forged Wheels w/Satin Technical Grey Inserts +$1,200
22" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5081' Satin Technical Grey Forged Wheels w/Diamond Turned Finish +$800
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Gloss Finish +$9,200
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Gloss Finish +$4,550
SVO Ultra Metallic Paint w/Satin Finish +$7,450
Powered Gesture Roof Blind +$100
SVO Special Effect Paint w/Satin Finish +$12,050
SVO Bespoke Paintyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,535 lbs.
Gross weight5,705 lbs.
Height65.7 in.
Length187.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity69.1 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,291 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.6 in.
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Wheel base113.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sunset Gold SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Gloss
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Constellation Blue Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ionian Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Constellation Blue Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Tourmaline Brown SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • British Racing Green SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Sorrento Yellow SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Icy White Special Effect Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Amethyst Grey-Purple SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Frost Silver SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Fuji White
  • Sanguinello Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Ostuni Pearl White Metallic
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Atacama Orange SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Petrolix Blue SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Deep Red SVO Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black SVO Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Light Oyster, premium leather
  • Ebony/Light Oyster, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony/Mars Red, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony/Siena Tan, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
21 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
295/40R21 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Free Maintenance5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
