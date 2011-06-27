Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz Consumer Reviews

The Veracruz was a pleasant surprise. I traded my Land Rover Freelander for this vehicle two years ago and could not be happier. It is reliable, gets good mileage for its size, rides like a Lexus and performs better in the snow than my Land Rover did. I understand the long-body Santa Fe is a successor to the Veracruz. I would recommend this vehicle for to anyone. Update: July 18, 2016 - I have owned the Veracruz for 4 1/2 years and could not be more pleased. This is a rock solid, reliable SUV that ages well. Update: July 17, 2017 - Now 5 1/2 years in and continue to love the Veracruz Update: January 18, 2018 - My sixth anniversary owning this vehicle. It is the longest I have ever kept an SUV and is absolutely the best one I have ever owned. Well done, Hyundai! Update: July 18, 2018 - Still own the Veracruz and am a happy customer. This vehicle holds up very well over time. Update: January 18, 2019 - Seven years with this Veracruz and still happy. Update: July 21, 2019 - Still more than satisfied with this Veracruz. Rock solid reliable SUV! Update: January 22, 2020 - Nine years old and still purring like a kitten. Best SUV I've ever owned. I usually keep my SUV's for 3-5 years.

gyroguy , 03/05/2018 Limited 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 6A)

We purchased this car new. Got a really good price on it, as it was a last year's model. Just about to turn 98,000 miles on it. Had two issues during the five years I've owned it so far: The recall for the valve cover gasket leak, and a blocked supply air vent to the rear seat area. In both cases, the dealer did a great job of getting them taken care of. Just bought my second set of tires, had the serpentine belt replaced, and had new plugs installed. Other than that, just the normal oil changes, replacing the rear brakes at 80,000 miles, and buying wipers over the years so far. Still driving on my original front brakes and pads. It handles well, the ride is comfortable, mileage is decent(average around 21 mpg on the highway), good visibility all around, not a speck of rust yet. Still doesn't use a drop of oil between 5,000 mile oil changes. I fully intend to keep this one as long as possible, especially since you can't buy this model any more. If you could, I might have considered trading on a new one. Update at 111,000 miles: Recently had to replace both CV joints within 3 months of each other. Have developed a lifter clatter when the engine is first started cold, so am having the lifters adjusted tomorrow. Other than those issues, the car still runs well, is not using any oil, and still driving on the original front brakes. I have no intention of trading it in on anything new, it's comfortable to drive, people love the rear seat temperature controls, and it still gets 21 plus mpg on the road, which most of our driving is. Update at 111,000 miles: Still running strong, did have to replace both CV within 3 months of each other recently. Other than that, no other significant repair costs. Do have an occasional glitch with the backup alarm system, seems to be related to wet weather. Don't intend to do anything about it, since it's intermittent. Update at 123,000 miles: Had to replace the front brakes(first time) just after 115,000 miles. Then, at about 119,000 miles, had to replace the rear brakes for the second time. Other than that, which I consider normal maintenance items, the car is still running strong.