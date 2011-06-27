2019 Hyundai Kona Consumer Reviews
KONA AWD SEL Snow VEHICLE
Recently purchased a SEL KONA with Base 2.0 L engine and regular automatic transmission and love the Car for getting to work no matter what the road conditions are. I drove this vehicle in deep snow and severe winter ice conditions and felt confident and assured I would arrive on time and have fun doing it.
a nice sleeper
ive had it for a year awd 1.6 turbo quick small suv I traded in a crostrex for the kona the crostrek is a slug compared to the kona
Traded in a Santa Fe
Down sized from a Santa Fe sport 2.0T, smaller and not as powerful engine but did pick up an extra 10 mpg so far. Was told to expect 30 mpg but 35 mpg so far using eco mode. The sport mode almost feels over powering but fun!
2019 Hyundai Kona is awesome
I traded in a sedan and got this mini SUV. I was looking for a small crossover and this car caught my eye. It feels so big sitting inside and is very comfortable. It has no problem with get up and go. Add in the 10-year powertrain warranty and 5 yr/60,000 bumper-to-bumper and this car is all I need.
Believe the hype!
Noticed the Kona when it first launched in 2018 and kept it at the top of my list for the eventual replacement of my ailing 2001 Toyota Celica GTS. Finally went for a test drive with the 2019 SE model and bought it the same day. It's primarily a daily commuter so I wasn't worried about missing out on the tubro engine, especially as sport mode fills in the gap when needed while keeping the price down. Went with the Thunder Gray color (it was the one I test drove) and the more I drive it the more I love it. The only thing close to a con I can think of is the all-plastic interior... would have loved to have had some padded elbow rests on the doors but it's really a small nitpick considering just how amazing the seats are as well as all the added features (tech, safety, driver assist etc) that come standard on the base model. All told, the Kona is an unbeatable value. Highest recommendation!
