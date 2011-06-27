  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  4. Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Ioniq Electric
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Ioniq Electrics for sale
List Price Estimate
$16,328 - $19,368
Used Ioniq Electric for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

better than average!!

frank carroll, 02/27/2018
4dr Hatchback (electric 1DD)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Must test drive to feel how well the pick up is really is. Averaging 56mpg on highways doing under 79 mph

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Ioniq Electrics for sale

Related Used 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles