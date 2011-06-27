Overall rating

Hyundai's all-new Ioniq is the first model in the company's line to be offered in three different forms: a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric. They all share similar sporty hatchback styling, which means the Ioniq Electric appears very much like a conventional car. The main tip-offs are the badges and the sealed-off grille.

The Ioniq Electric has officially been classified by the EPA as the most efficient electric vehicle on the market, with a rating of 25 kWh used per 100 miles driven. (Note that the lower the kWh number, the better. But if you more easily understand a mpg-like number, it's 136 miles per gallon equivalent.) And with 124 miles of driving range on a fully charged battery, you can drive the Ioniq on a single charge farther than most rival EVs. The big exception is the Chevrolet Bolt with its 238-mile range.

Still, the Ioniq's strength rests in its space efficiency. Its lithium-ion battery pack is mounted beneath the rear seats, which frees up space for a useful amount of cargo room and helps keep its weight low to the ground. It's also one of the more affordable EVs in the market. All of these points make the Ioniq Electric a smart pick.