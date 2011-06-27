2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the most affordable electric vehicles
- Smart battery storage affords generous cargo space in back
- Packed with active driving aids and technology
- Most efficient electric vehicle in the market, plus 124-mile range
- Rear visibility is slightly impeded by low-cut, split rear window
- Acceleration lacks some punch
- Moderate amounts of road noise could get tiresome on long drives
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Hyundai's all-new Ioniq is the first model in the company's line to be offered in three different forms: a hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric. They all share similar sporty hatchback styling, which means the Ioniq Electric appears very much like a conventional car. The main tip-offs are the badges and the sealed-off grille.
The Ioniq Electric has officially been classified by the EPA as the most efficient electric vehicle on the market, with a rating of 25 kWh used per 100 miles driven. (Note that the lower the kWh number, the better. But if you more easily understand a mpg-like number, it's 136 miles per gallon equivalent.) And with 124 miles of driving range on a fully charged battery, you can drive the Ioniq on a single charge farther than most rival EVs. The big exception is the Chevrolet Bolt with its 238-mile range.
Still, the Ioniq's strength rests in its space efficiency. Its lithium-ion battery pack is mounted beneath the rear seats, which frees up space for a useful amount of cargo room and helps keep its weight low to the ground. It's also one of the more affordable EVs in the market. All of these points make the Ioniq Electric a smart pick.
2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric models
The Ioniq Electric is available in just two trims: base, which comes pretty well equipped, and the more generously optioned Limited. Both trims are propelled by the same 88-kW electric motor (118 hp, 215 lb-ft) with a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack providing the energy for 124 miles of range.
If you can live without the latest high-tech driving aids, then the Electric trim should suit you well. Standard features include 16-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, a rearview camera, heated side mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated six-way manually adjustable front seats and a 60/40-split folding rear seatback. You also get a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, and an audio system with satellite radio and HD radio, and USB and auxiliary input jacks. An SAE combo DC fast charger is also included and can operate at up to 100 kilowatts.
The Limited trim comes with everything above but swaps in LED headlights and adds blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, a power driver seat with memory settings, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, and rear air vents.
Unfortunately, only Limited model buyers can specify the Limited Ultimate Package, which bundles together a sunroof, automatic emergency braking, traffic-adapting cruise control with stop-start, lane departure warning, xenon headlights with dynamic bending (swiveling), interior ambient lighting, wireless device charging, a larger 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, and an eight-speaker Infinity audio system.
Also worth noting is Hyundai's new subscription-based Ioniq Unlimited program. You can think of this like a lease, only there's no negotiating, no down payment and no mileage limit. Customers pay a fixed monthly fee for their Ioniq Electric over a 24- or 36-month term, which also covers electric charging costs, scheduled maintenance and registration. You'll still be responsible for your own vehicle insurance.
Trim tested
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior3.5
Utility4.0
Technology4.5
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Ioniq Electric models:
- Smart Cruise Control with stop/start
- Detects the vehicle ahead and maintains a safe following distance. Will come to a full stop and resume cruise when accelerator is pressed.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Fully applies brakes automatically if a collision with a vehicle or pedestrian is determined to be imminent. Works between 5 and 50 mph.
- Blind-Spot Detection/Cross-Traffic Alert
- Detects when a vehicle is in a blind spot or approaching from the side while reversing and provides both an audible and a visual alert.
