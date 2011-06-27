Estimated values
1996 Acura RL 3.5 Premium 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,086
|$1,590
|$1,868
|Clean
|$967
|$1,420
|$1,668
|Average
|$729
|$1,080
|$1,269
|Rough
|$491
|$740
|$870
