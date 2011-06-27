  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Consumer Reviews

Great value/performance ratio.

Antonio Bortone, 06/18/2019
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

The Elantra GT N Line in a 6 speed is a blast to drive. It handles great and looks great but a touch understated, which is great if you’re trying to have fun but fly under the radar almost literally. It’s fast enough when you push it and sticks to the road like glue. Well done Hyundai. Now bring the full N to America.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Winner, winner!

PSTN CUP, 06/11/2019
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
8 of 10 people found this review helpful

Drove every car is this category and ultimatly picked the N-Line. Great value and performance for the money. Fun to drive, amazingly easy to use tech, quick and 32-33 real world MPG. GTI seats were a "No go" because I am a big guy and these N Line seats are perfect.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great little car

Cecile, 06/03/2019
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car has a personality. I bought one with the tech and style package, and the features meets every expectation. It is fun to drive. Acceleration is a bit slow but maybe it's expected for a 4 cyl. I'm used to a 6 cyl car. The cabin feels big, and trunk has a good size storage space. Easy to get in and out. Fuel economy could be better.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 Elantra GT mini wagon

Frfunk, 01/22/2020
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Base engine plenty powerful, suspension a little stiff first 1000 miles. Engine noise is a plus and heard at high rpm's mainly. No silly safety features to make driving experience dull. I enjoy the shiftronic transmission in certain situations, like uphill when you can blow doors off a silly $40k SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Poor Ride Ruins an otherwise decent hatchback

Carguy, 04/02/2019
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
3 of 10 people found this review helpful

At higher speeds everytime the car drove over anything othan a perfectly flat part of the roadway, the car suspension would absorb the bump with a floating almost swaying mregotion. This is a deal breaker as it would probably get me car sick if I had to drive this everyday. Hopefully, the N-line version with the better sport suspension will fix this poorly designed suspension. Update: This really should be a separate review but Edmunds does not allow it eventhough this is a different vehicle. I drove a 2019 Elantra Gt N line with the Tech package and it was much better than the base model as it had the 1.6 turbo with the dual clutch transmission, a multilink rear suspension (other suspension tweaks to give it a much better ride and handling). I almost bought the car but for the fact that Hyundai for reasons unknown, foolishly omitted the blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert! This is a baffling as it is available in the much cheaper base models and this N line is the most expensive trim level (it this price point I would expect these safety aids to be included).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
