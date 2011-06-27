2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Consumer Reviews

Great value/performance ratio. Antonio Bortone , 06/18/2019 N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful The Elantra GT N Line in a 6 speed is a blast to drive. It handles great and looks great but a touch understated, which is great if you’re trying to have fun but fly under the radar almost literally. It’s fast enough when you push it and sticks to the road like glue. Well done Hyundai. Now bring the full N to America. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Winner, winner! PSTN CUP , 06/11/2019 N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful Drove every car is this category and ultimatly picked the N-Line. Great value and performance for the money. Fun to drive, amazingly easy to use tech, quick and 32-33 real world MPG. GTI seats were a "No go" because I am a big guy and these N Line seats are perfect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car Cecile , 06/03/2019 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful This car has a personality. I bought one with the tech and style package, and the features meets every expectation. It is fun to drive. Acceleration is a bit slow but maybe it's expected for a 4 cyl. I'm used to a 6 cyl car. The cabin feels big, and trunk has a good size storage space. Easy to get in and out. Fuel economy could be better. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2019 Elantra GT mini wagon Frfunk , 01/22/2020 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Base engine plenty powerful, suspension a little stiff first 1000 miles. Engine noise is a plus and heard at high rpm's mainly. No silly safety features to make driving experience dull. I enjoy the shiftronic transmission in certain situations, like uphill when you can blow doors off a silly $40k SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse