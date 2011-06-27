2020 Honda Passport Consumer Reviews

Solid vehicle Chris , 01/26/2020 EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 95 of 95 people found this review helpful Leased this SUV about a month ago. If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg, get the EX-L with AWD. Great acceleration, ton of room for people and cargo. Leather seats are very good and the sound system is decent. With Apple Car play and Android Auto you won’t miss the navigation which Waze and Maps usually does a better job with anyway. With Car Play I just do a ‘Hey Siri’ and it takes care of everything. Handles well for a big SUV and has a tight turning radius. Handles bumpy roads well. Blind spot and cross traffic alert work well and once you have it you don’t want to be without it. Also comes standard with 20” wheels. Test drove both the Hyundai Palisade and Santa Fe and while they were good, it only took one test drive to know I wanted the Passport. If you don’t need third row seating, but do want a V6, AWD, and a reasonable price tag, this just may be your next SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Honda Passport 2020 Paul Perch , 07/21/2020 Elite 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Having just purchased a Honda Passport I have had nothing but problems with the infotainment system. The screen goes completely blank and the driver display goes completely black so you have no idea what is going on. It happens with no warnings. Sometimes the unit will reset itself and then go black again. This is not an item the dealer can fix. An Engineer from Honda has to come to the dealership and remove the entire dash. Getting an engineer to the dealership takes months. I have been a big Honda fan but no more. I would not recommend this vechical or any other Honda. There is a class action suit. Google honda infotainment problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very Impressed Dr. Paul , 07/09/2020 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I have owned two Pilots and most recently the CRV. CRV was a fine SUV, but I missed having a higher seating position and wanted more ground clearance and more back storage. Passport delivers for all three and handles very well. The safety features could use a little more refinement, but it is great to have them standard. Only feature I don't like is the engine shut off when you are stopped. You have to disable the feature with a button on the center console every time you start the vehicle. Other than that, it is a great SUV positioned between the Pilot and the CRV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Almost perfect but not quite Zormis , 07/24/2020 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 6 months and have driven 5k miles, I love everything about it except for.. Cons 1. The interior Temp gauge has to be off, in my other 2 cars I kept it at 71 and it was perfect (I keep it 71 in my house too), in this car I have to keep it at 67. In a normal sunny day if I put it at 71 the air shuts down and I get hot, not a huge deal, but for what I paid, I should have an accurate thermostat. 2. I detest the car auto-shut-off when you are at a stop, and you have to disable it every time you start the car. Maybe in an urban setting this would save you gas but in my setting it doesn't. The car is so quiet I don't notice it's off until I try to pull out into heavy traffic. That 1 second delay freaks me out. 3. The auto high beams. You can disable them but the settings don't seem to save so I am force to use the option to turn them off, which isn't worth it since I have to hold the high-beams on for 20 seconds to do it, so sometimes I end up turning on my headlights on manually from auto. In a rural setting when you are driving on a hilly road it looks like I am flashing my brights at the person in front of me and the people driving at me. 4. The arm rest just plain sucks, it's little and it works like a seat belt, if it pulls up to far I have to pull it all the way up to reset it. I now keep a 12" cube pillow to rest my arms on. Despite all that I really do love the car, it has a lot more pro's than cons, I love the lane keeping assistant, the adaptive cruise control, the fact I don't have to duck my head when I get into the car, the touch screen interface, the remote start and other little things. It's just sad that a couple of the problems I have with the car could easily be fixed if the engineers had given the option for us to shut that option off. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse