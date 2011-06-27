  1. Home
Used 2009 Honda Element LX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Torque161 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,475
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,475
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,475
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,475
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,475
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,475
premium clothyes
Front head room43.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room47.6 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Front track62.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity74.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3624 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach25.6 degrees
Angle of departure26.3 degrees
Length169.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width71.6 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Tango Red Pearl
  • Citrus Fire Metallic
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Omni Plue Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,475
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R16 99S tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,475
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,475
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
