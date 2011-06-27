  1. Home
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 CR-V Hybrid
5(64%)4(22%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
14 reviews
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Easy to drive, easy to love... If you like music

Liza, 06/28/2020
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

Got a good deal on Touring, have owned for almost two months. Taken it on several long car trips (one 400 one 700 mile) there and back. With the safety features it practically drives itself on the highway, is super comfortable and roomy. Sure- it's not as peppy as the Ford Escape Hybrid (or the Rav4), but I can feel plenty of power off of a stop. I drive in Econ mode but if you're concerned, throw it in Sport for a significant differnce and it'll speed up very quick. Compared to those two other cars, the ride quality is noticeably smoother and its transitions are seem-less. If you want an easy driving car, this is for you. If you want something sportier, go for a CX-5 or possibly a 2020 escape if you want to spend less. If fuel economy is why you're buying the car, it is certainly better than a non hybrid but doesn't do as well as a Rav4, I'm averaging 33.5 around town, and 36 on long car trips on the highway. I drove it for a weekend in Chicago city traffic and all the sudden was getting 38. My area is pretty suburban and low on traffic, which I assume is why I'm seeing low city MPG. I didnt just opt for a hybrid for the milage though; I tend to like how they drive and in my experience they last longer with less issues. The biggest downside to this car; the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System. It sounds something like a spaceship or creepy church choir and is pretty loud in reverse. With the windows up, you can only hear it at stop lights if you know to listen for it, but with the windows down you'll notice it. This hasn't effected the score on my review for one reason; every single time I drive I play music, and with the stereo on you can't notice it at all unless you realllllly try and know what to listen for. So as long as you like music, not a reason not to buy the car. The styling feels upscale and this car will do its job to get your family and your stuff comfortably to wherever you need to take them, weekday or weekend. I am a single adult but needed a crossover to carry friends and gear on weekend trips, which this car is perfect for. Get an EX-L if you want the best value.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Cyclists beware

Andrew, 07/24/2020
EX-L 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Solid Honda quality but if you are a cyclist who wants to use a hitch rack you are out of luck - the vehicle is not rated for towing and Honda apparently doesn't even want you to install a hitch for a bike rack. So if you want a small SUV that that is bike friendly, you'd better get a Toyota.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A smooth feel in a solid surefooted package.

Mike in Long Beach, 04/24/2020
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
26 of 30 people found this review helpful

The lower packages do not come with fun colors but are still well equipped. Like about 80% of the cars in LA that are near new you can get white with a black interior. Why? It is the main thing I miss about my Forest Green Mazda MPV with a camel colored interior. The drive train is astonishingly smooth and acceleration from 15 to 45 is awesome, but oh, once you start to rely more on the Atkinson cycle engine it becomes more noise than push. Beware of that drop off! I almost got crushed by a gas tanker semi! That zip I thought I had went poof. I usually drive judiciously so I would not withold my recommendation. For an easy rider it is awesome!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Room for improvement

WeRv, 04/11/2020
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
32 of 38 people found this review helpful

Overall I like the car although I was quite surprised that that the Touring Hybrid model side mirrors fold in manually and not automatically. The info system is hard to navigate through the menus especially if you are driving. It does ride very well and it's comfortable.

EPA estimate fail

Willp, 06/20/2020
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
12 of 14 people found this review helpful

Rides well and passenger space is excellent. Get up to speed smoothly. Don't stomp the pedal. Now to the lower rating. After 600 mile in an area where my 2016 CR-V fed averaged 29.8, the hybrid is getting 33.3. 4 to 5 MPG LOWER then EPA numbers. It will take about 5 years to recoup the added cost. If you just want a new vehicle, this is a nice vehicle. If you also want the high fuel savings, look other hybrid SUVs. Update: From purchase to about 800 miles I drove with Economy mode on, MPG 33.2-3. Turned of the Econ setting and drove about 90 miles, MPG 33.2. Cleared the trip computer, turned Econ on and drove 140 miles with abouT 15 in city/urban areas, MPG 37.3. I can only guess the engine computer needed to learn the difference. Will update if things go down measurably.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
