2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Liza , 06/28/2020 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Got a good deal on Touring, have owned for almost two months. Taken it on several long car trips (one 400 one 700 mile) there and back. With the safety features it practically drives itself on the highway, is super comfortable and roomy. Sure- it’s not as peppy as the Ford Escape Hybrid (or the Rav4), but I can feel plenty of power off of a stop. I drive in Econ mode but if you’re concerned, throw it in Sport for a significant differnce and it’ll speed up very quick. Compared to those two other cars, the ride quality is noticeably smoother and its transitions are seem-less. If you want an easy driving car, this is for you. If you want something sportier, go for a CX-5 or possibly a 2020 escape if you want to spend less. If fuel economy is why you’re buying the car, it is certainly better than a non hybrid but doesn’t do as well as a Rav4, I’m averaging 33.5 around town, and 36 on long car trips on the highway. I drove it for a weekend in Chicago city traffic and all the sudden was getting 38. My area is pretty suburban and low on traffic, which I assume is why I'm seeing low city MPG. I didnt just opt for a hybrid for the milage though; I tend to like how they drive and in my experience they last longer with less issues. The biggest downside to this car; the Acoustic Vehicle Alert System. It sounds something like a spaceship or creepy church choir and is pretty loud in reverse. With the windows up, you can only hear it at stop lights if you know to listen for it, but with the windows down you’ll notice it. This hasn’t effected the score on my review for one reason; every single time I drive I play music, and with the stereo on you can’t notice it at all unless you realllllly try and know what to listen for. So as long as you like music, not a reason not to buy the car. The styling feels upscale and this car will do its job to get your family and your stuff comfortably to wherever you need to take them, weekday or weekend. I am a single adult but needed a crossover to carry friends and gear on weekend trips, which this car is perfect for. Get an EX-L if you want the best value.