Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

No buyer's remorse here! Tex , 07/30/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After the Hybrid stickers were removed, my family and I stand back and admire the beauty of this automobile. We had been persuaded away from American-made cars several years ago and went the way of the foreign minivan. We were leery of Government Motors, but are extremely happy with the quality of this vehicle. The ride is smooth, the gas mileage is really 20 mpg, and the cargo room is expansive with the last row of seats out. All our stuff can fit and when the grandparents come to town, everyone has ample room. GM did a great job without sacrificing anything. It's solid and the quality is on par with any Toyota/Honda/Nissan minivan out there! Report Abuse

dont buy! you've been warned! ysaac , 08/18/2016 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful bought it used with over100k, and after $4000 of repairs it is still staling and having acceleration issues, now dealer says i need new battery and transmission ! $8000! going to buy an f150 with that money ...use it for down...never more with gmc/chev! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

dont buy! Ysaac , 09/24/2016 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful thought it was the best thing next to sliced bread, but what a headache this suv has been! burns oil due to bad engineering of the AFM system, dealer just gives run around, when you force them to repair it will cost you big! maybe even a new engine, read post about this vehicle before you think of buying, mine took a crap at around 110k miles so i was out of luck with warranty...also mpg is really round 16mpg avg. so not worth the extra thousands of dollars diff. from a regular yukon! thats why GM stop making them. got an F150 now, loved my Jimmy but they made me hate it! due to design flaw and lack of support bye GMC! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

The Yukon Hybrid is it Jason , 03/14/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've only been driving the Yukon Hybrid for about two weeks now, and I must say bravo for GM. It's so quiet, you barely hear it coming. The hybrid drive shift's so smooth you cant feel it shift. Report Abuse