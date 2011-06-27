Used 2008 GMC Yukon Hybrid Consumer Reviews
No buyer's remorse here!
After the Hybrid stickers were removed, my family and I stand back and admire the beauty of this automobile. We had been persuaded away from American-made cars several years ago and went the way of the foreign minivan. We were leery of Government Motors, but are extremely happy with the quality of this vehicle. The ride is smooth, the gas mileage is really 20 mpg, and the cargo room is expansive with the last row of seats out. All our stuff can fit and when the grandparents come to town, everyone has ample room. GM did a great job without sacrificing anything. It's solid and the quality is on par with any Toyota/Honda/Nissan minivan out there!
dont buy! you've been warned!
bought it used with over100k, and after $4000 of repairs it is still staling and having acceleration issues, now dealer says i need new battery and transmission ! $8000! going to buy an f150 with that money ...use it for down...never more with gmc/chev!
dont buy!
thought it was the best thing next to sliced bread, but what a headache this suv has been! burns oil due to bad engineering of the AFM system, dealer just gives run around, when you force them to repair it will cost you big! maybe even a new engine, read post about this vehicle before you think of buying, mine took a crap at around 110k miles so i was out of luck with warranty...also mpg is really round 16mpg avg. so not worth the extra thousands of dollars diff. from a regular yukon! thats why GM stop making them. got an F150 now, loved my Jimmy but they made me hate it! due to design flaw and lack of support bye GMC!
The Yukon Hybrid is it
I've only been driving the Yukon Hybrid for about two weeks now, and I must say bravo for GM. It's so quiet, you barely hear it coming. The hybrid drive shift's so smooth you cant feel it shift.
Great truck & mileage after recall
Love this truck for it can idling when parked and no carbon foot print. The truck was receiving poor gas mileage, but after the transmission recall it is getting what is estimated. I love the fact it gets around 20 miles per gallon and I have a lead foot. Wondering if GM will credit me the fuel cost from their error?
