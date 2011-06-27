Used 2001 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,183
Starting MSRP
$19,335
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1514
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyesyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual
part time 4WDyesyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)227.5/297.5 mi.234/306 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.18 gal.
Combined MPG1514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Turning circleno43.1 ft.
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesno
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesno
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
Front center lap beltnoyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Air conditioningyesno
overhead console with storageyesno
cruise controlyesno
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesno
front door pocketsyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesno
front reading lightsyesno
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesno
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesno
tachometeryesno
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesno
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room53.6 in.51.6 in.
clothyesyes
split-bench front seatsnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room51.4 in.no
Measurements
Length205.3 in.205.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5200 lbs.5740 lbs.
Curb weight4025 lbs.3765 lbs.
Gross weight5150 lbs.5150 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.7.5 in.
Height63.4 in.63.4 in.
Maximum payload1111 lbs.1389 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.122.9 in.
Width67.8 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fire Red
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Fire Red
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Pewter
  • Space Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Polo Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Graphite
  • Pewter
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesno
All season tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
P235/70R15 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
P205/75R15 tiresnoyes
temporary spare tirenoyes
steel wheelsnoyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
