Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Welcome Addition Update
Just a quick update on my previous review. First, my problems with dis- engaging brakes and abrupt transmission shifts have been solved. The dealer where my Sierra Hybrid was sourced neglected to update my software. Updating software fixed the brake problem and a faulty transmission pump fixed the gear shifting problem. My Sierra now drives just like a standard Sierra and I'm a huge fan and I can confidently say that I would absolutely recommend this truck.
I Welcome Addition
I recently purchased a 2009 Sierra Hybrid, 2WD truck. My initial impression is that this is a great vehicle. I have all of the standard features of a Sierra with gas mileage averaging 21 MPG combined City/Highway. Outstanding! Contrary to Expert reviews, I would not agree with assessments that transitions shifts between electric and gas as seamless. On the contrary, these transitions can be felt-- abruptly in some instances. I also have concerns regarding the transition between regenerative and hydraulic brakes. In some instances, my brakes have actually disengaged momentarily making me feel as though I might roll into the vehicle in front of me. A very uncomfortable feeling.
Great Truck
Cruise control doesn't work well if at all down hill. Tried Asking GM customer service VIA the phone about it. But the problem with this is, they just do not know and try to read the owners manual to you, Their is no information on how it works or even if it works in the owners manual. They are providing this support from their centers around World.. (One insisted Hydromantic meant Hybrid transmission). My Dodge manual - states clearly + or - 2 MPH down hill. I took it in to my dealer and said it doesnt hold on any hill I drive (unlike all my other vehicles. They said they can't fix it as their GM Tec paper states it may work or it may not, depending on the hill, and to down shift.
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra 1500 Hybrid
Related Used 2009 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana