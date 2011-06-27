Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL Consumer Reviews
Used Envoy XL Denali
We purchased ours 3 years ago so it was 4 years old when we got it. It was GM certified and one owner with about 45,000 miles. We've put on about 40,000 miles. it has been mostly trouble free except for the rear air suspension failed early on. This was covered under the GM Certified warranty so that was a relief. Performance and power is decent with the standard 5.3L V-8. One other problem was excess oil consumption, which was due to a faulty valve cover design. This was replaced at our expense by the local GM dealer.
How sad :(
I cringe when I learn friends have purchased a used GMC Envoy. I feel like I should just 'scream' to let them know how much money they will be spending for stupidness. The first brand new vechile I ever purchased. I can't begin to tell you the amount of money I have spent on it. A lemon it is. Stupid things go wrong that should not go wrong. Stablity track 6 times needs to be fixed. Window motor...3x's Now the ignition switch went...my fuse box gets so hot my kid in the back can smell it. Light bulbs blow every 2 months. Oil gauge went, fuel gauge went. All and all, I spent over 6,000 in repairs since I bought it. Does GMC care? I highly doubt it. Would I purchse another...NOPE!
LoveMyDenali
I have own this vehicle since new since the end of 2005 and it has been great. I have never had a problem, it drives and handles well. It is a Denali, so is loaded and very comfortable with leather interior and power and heated seats. It does not have the best mileage but for the size I think it does pretty well. On the highway handles well and give a lot better mileage at 22 mpg. I have no complaints but just praise about the vehicle and is a keeper in my book.
Don't BUY
The vehicle will abruptly go from 70 mph to 30's (semi-trailer closing in fast) and I can't do a thing about it!! SERVICE STABILITRACK has been a thorn while under warranty and persists to be a problem now that it is out of warranty! From early on, <10,000 miles and OVER 10 times since, this vehicle had been in to two different dealers and the problem, though intermittent, still exists and is a HUGE danger to me and my kids but I can't just go buy another car or trade this is like some people (including the car dealership managers) portray is the best option when I should be able to get GM to fix the car or replace it when they can't seem to figure out why the problem persists. But that hasn't been the only problem:Gear band broke twice on the transmission, had to have Transmission rebuilt because of faulty radiator, and other issues however none of the problems remotely compare to having taken it in for service because of the repeated unexplained de-acceleration and loss of ability to make the car do anything except pull to the side of the road and give it ten minutes to stop having a "tantrum" of sorts while traffic whizzes by and thankfully didn't hit us (YET). Exterior / Aesthetics, I love this vehicle but poor function and even worse service of problems. I've reported it to corporate but they don't care and despite it having had been into the dealership numerous times prior to end of warranty, now they just want me to start paying them for all these fixes that haven't fixed anything.
Best SUV I have ever owned
This is my 5th SUV and by far this one has been the best. I have owned a few Jeeps, a Pacifica, and most recently an Acura MDX and this one by far has been the best one. The ride has been much better than all of them, the interior design has been the best as well. It is bigger than all of them but not too big. Lot's of cargo space when 3rd row is up. Mecahnically the MDX was by far the worst with the 4X4 going out and the transmission. The Envoy mechanically has been great. The only issue we have had with it is one of the power windows but that was covered by the extended warranty we bought from National Vehicle Headquarters. We think we will keep this to 150,000 miles at least!!!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy XL
Related Used 2006 GMC Envoy XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner