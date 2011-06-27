  1. Home
2019 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

My Best Ride Yet

Pops, 02/14/2020
250 Medium Roof w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door 3dr Van (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Have only put 10,000 miles on it in 8 months but I would not change a thing. View, steering, seating and power are great! Love my Transit 250 so much, I bought my wife one (she is a happy woman).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love this Van!!

Silver T250, 08/23/2020
250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
We just recently purchased a New 2019 Transit 250 Medium Roof and have only put just over 1000 miles on it. So far this van is amazing, it handles great and is extremely quiet even loaded down with our new shelving and tools. Love the cloth interior, we couldn't be happier with our purchase.

