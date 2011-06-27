2019 Ford Transit Van Consumer Reviews

Have only put 10,000 miles on it in 8 months but I would not change a thing. View, steering, seating and power are great! Love my Transit 250 so much, I bought my wife one (she is a happy woman).

Silver T250 , 08/23/2020 250 Medium Roof 3dr Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We just recently purchased a New 2019 Transit 250 Medium Roof and have only put just over 1000 miles on it. So far this van is amazing, it handles great and is extremely quiet even loaded down with our new shelving and tools. Love the cloth interior, we couldn't be happier with our purchase.