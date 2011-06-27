2019 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews

Brian Mac , 02/27/2019 Wagon XLT w/Rear Liftgate LWB 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl 8A)

36 of 40 people found this review helpful

Our family of 4 had a big Super Duty Diesel truck (to pull a 5th wheel) and a little Toyota Corolla. With a 15 year old in the house, we were going to need a third vehicle and we had decided on a mini van. We were constantly borrowing our parents vans. Everyone we know were buying Toyota Highlanders as they did not want to go the mini van route, but a van is so much more practical and comfortable especially when using the third row. Most SUV's third rows are not really usable except for little kids. Anyway, I looked at every van out there, both new and used, but one day when getting my big truck serviced, I rode in a Transit Connect which the dealership was using as their shuttle vehicle. I was very impressed! Long story...short, after considering buying a used van (probably a former rental), I started looking at used Transit Connects, but I fell in love with the 2019 models with the center screen that looks like a little iPad! I ended up working out a deal with the dealer where I traded in my Super Duty for a Transit Connect and a half ton truck (a 2 for 1 trade since I still need a truck)! Anyway, we LOVE this little vehicle! We opted for the 6 seat version since that is mostly what we need it for and it is so much more convenient to getting into the rear seats. As for the seats, there is a ton of room in this thing. The third row is very comfortable for adults...the only complaint would be that your knees sit a little bit high in the third row which could get uncomfortable on a long trip. However, you can straiten out you legs if needed due to the open middle. Some random thoughts on this purchase: Love driving this as a daily driver, almost like a little sports car! Plenty of power in the little 4 banger for daily use, but you do realize it is a 4 cylinder when you have 6 or 7 in the thing, but most of the time, I do not carry that many passengers, so I can live with it. I would not buy this for fuel economy reasons...it is not that much better than a 6 cylinder full size mini van. This vehicle is fun, zippy, easy to park, but very spacious inside when we need it. I am installing a hitch receiver on the back to be able to attach a bike rack. Thinking about getting a roof rack, as ours did not come with the factory rack or the side rails. Love the color (Magnetic Gray) and have receive lots of comments and complements on it, but I may order black wheels to replace the silver factory ones. Surprises I did not realize the XLT model came with: rain sensing wipers...pretty cool. Also, remote start through Ford Connect. I install remote starts in all of the vehicles we buy unless they come from the factory and I was having trouble finding an after market one for the 2019, then the dealer showed that you just use your phone and can start it from anywhere! Final comment is Apple Car play is awesome...had it in my Super Duty and love it, just plug your iPhone in to the USB port and you have all sorts of apps available through the vehicle! I will update if I have any reliability or quality issues, but first impression is GREAT! Ford should really market these more, but I was happy to get a great deal as they really discounted it since they do not sell a lot of them and do not plan to trade or sell it any time soon.