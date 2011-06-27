2019 Ford Transit Connect Consumer Reviews
Our Party Wagon!
Our family of 4 had a big Super Duty Diesel truck (to pull a 5th wheel) and a little Toyota Corolla. With a 15 year old in the house, we were going to need a third vehicle and we had decided on a mini van. We were constantly borrowing our parents vans. Everyone we know were buying Toyota Highlanders as they did not want to go the mini van route, but a van is so much more practical and comfortable especially when using the third row. Most SUV's third rows are not really usable except for little kids. Anyway, I looked at every van out there, both new and used, but one day when getting my big truck serviced, I rode in a Transit Connect which the dealership was using as their shuttle vehicle. I was very impressed! Long story...short, after considering buying a used van (probably a former rental), I started looking at used Transit Connects, but I fell in love with the 2019 models with the center screen that looks like a little iPad! I ended up working out a deal with the dealer where I traded in my Super Duty for a Transit Connect and a half ton truck (a 2 for 1 trade since I still need a truck)! Anyway, we LOVE this little vehicle! We opted for the 6 seat version since that is mostly what we need it for and it is so much more convenient to getting into the rear seats. As for the seats, there is a ton of room in this thing. The third row is very comfortable for adults...the only complaint would be that your knees sit a little bit high in the third row which could get uncomfortable on a long trip. However, you can straiten out you legs if needed due to the open middle. Some random thoughts on this purchase: Love driving this as a daily driver, almost like a little sports car! Plenty of power in the little 4 banger for daily use, but you do realize it is a 4 cylinder when you have 6 or 7 in the thing, but most of the time, I do not carry that many passengers, so I can live with it. I would not buy this for fuel economy reasons...it is not that much better than a 6 cylinder full size mini van. This vehicle is fun, zippy, easy to park, but very spacious inside when we need it. I am installing a hitch receiver on the back to be able to attach a bike rack. Thinking about getting a roof rack, as ours did not come with the factory rack or the side rails. Love the color (Magnetic Gray) and have receive lots of comments and complements on it, but I may order black wheels to replace the silver factory ones. Surprises I did not realize the XLT model came with: rain sensing wipers...pretty cool. Also, remote start through Ford Connect. I install remote starts in all of the vehicles we buy unless they come from the factory and I was having trouble finding an after market one for the 2019, then the dealer showed that you just use your phone and can start it from anywhere! Final comment is Apple Car play is awesome...had it in my Super Duty and love it, just plug your iPhone in to the USB port and you have all sorts of apps available through the vehicle! I will update if I have any reliability or quality issues, but first impression is GREAT! Ford should really market these more, but I was happy to get a great deal as they really discounted it since they do not sell a lot of them and do not plan to trade or sell it any time soon.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sidestep a minivan with this Euro-inspired Van!
An amazing family hauler without the sticker shock of the Honda Odyssey. And while this lacks the souped up amenities of other traditional minis like backrow screens, it’s a highly versitle car with dual sliding doors and rear bucket seats that get the job done. Titanium line comes with some impressive safety features like lane assist, blind spot monitors, and frontal crash assist/auto braking. Technology is superior with wireless phone charger, SYNC tech and plent of USB ports. Have gotten tons of compliments on Euro style and my kids love it. And for a van, handling around turns and corners is beyond impressive. It can be a tad noisy with radio off and the high ceilings means that conversations don’t always travel well, but those are my only noticeable drawbacks. Love this Euro machine!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Comfortable but has some issues
Plenty of room for cargo and overall runs smooth. However, the vehicle sometimes hesitates before taking off from a complete stop. Also, the review camera often has an unclear picture. The dealer tells us this is normal because it does eventually clear up. What, what??
Lucy
Gets great gas mileage, 20 around town, 28 on highway. Lots of sitting & cargo space. Lots of headroom. Peppy, even though a 4-cylinder.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great handling and package - Also very unreliable
Great size, packaging and handling. 1970s build quality, over 30 days at the lying incompetent dealer in the first 14 months. Dealer can't fix it. Ford can't fix it. Using the states lemon law.
Sponsored cars related to the Transit Connect
Related 2019 Ford Transit Connect info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 NV200
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Ram Promaster City