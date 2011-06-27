Used 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Consumer Reviews

1999 Cobra # 60 of 4040 jmcrawford , 06/07/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought this car as a College graduation gift for myself. It is my baby never seen rain / or snow in the time that I have owned it. Bought the car with 28K on it and now has 47. I only drive this car when I want, fun to drive and still get complements wherever I go. Gas mileage is great for what the car is. Paint is good for a Ford product. Awesome brakes and predictable road manners. No major issues with the car other than an A/C pressure switch. I lowered mine and changed the exhaust from heads to the tail pipes. Stock shifter was awful felt like I was rowing a boat. Cannot beat the sound of a American V8, tons of power above 3000 rpm. Report Abuse

Still Looks Good JMCRAWFORD , 06/04/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great car bought it with 28000 miles in 05. Have only had a single problem. Insurance is cheep. With the recall and short production run. Haggerty considers it an exotic. (99 cobra only $500 year full coverage) Now has 47,000 only issue that I have had is AC pressure switch. Fixed it my self for $50. Stock shifter was junk and replaced that. Stops on a dime great brakes. Good gas mileage for what it is (If you want good gas mileage get a Honda)

1999 SVT Michael Margareci , 06/03/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I can not believe that this car is 7 years old and yet I still enjoy driving it every summer. Honestly it is by far the most trouble free sports car I have ever owned. I would highly recommend Fords SVTs products to anyone considering purchasing a high horsepower fun car. Make no mistake this car is scary fast in stock form and like any vehicle that makes over 300 hp it must be treated with respect. Fords hand built 32 valve motor is a joy to wring out and let stretch it legs. Mustang SVTs are a blank canvas that every owner can and should modify to their own unique taste. Just drive one and you will not be disappointed.

Careful this snake might bite Jake R , 09/20/2015 2dr Coupe 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Do your research. I've been a fan of mustangs ever since I was little. It's always been a car that's caught my eye. I bought a 2005 v6 mustang before this. Now I have a 1999 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. This car is not just a car. This vehicle has a soul and she wants to show you get soul every time you push the clutch in. With every rev from that American v8 you hear her ancestors speaking in such harmony you just want to keep driving. There are no cons to be had here. Don't hesitate buy a piece of American history today! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value