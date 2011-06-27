  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Focus ST Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Focus ST
Overview
$24,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$24,775
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$24,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.8/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$24,775
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower252 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
$24,775
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
$24,775
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
Equipment Group 402Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
$24,775
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
110 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$24,775
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$24,775
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$24,775
Navigation System w/SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Linkyes
Instrumentation
$24,775
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$24,775
Front head room38.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$24,775
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$24,775
18" Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Black Painted Pocketsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
18" High Performance All-Season Tiresyes
Measurements
$24,775
Maximum cargo capacity43.9 cu.ft.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight3223 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.8 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume113.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
$24,775
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Triple Yellow Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Race Red
Interior Colors
  • Smoke Storm, leather/cloth
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$24,775
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
P235/40R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$24,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$24,775
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
