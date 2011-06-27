Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Consumer Reviews
Good but miss my F-150
I've only been driving the Explorer Sport for a month but must admit that it seems well built. I do miss the roominess of my '98 F-150 XLT extended cab. The Explorer feels more like a cockpit-does make it easier to clean though! It is simply wonderful in snow conditions. I've never driven an SUV and am disappointed in the gas mileage. Since the car is so new, I'm hoping that will get better as it gets broken in.
Great first SUV
Traded in a 2001 Ford Ranger for this little gem. The ride is great, compared to the Ranger and almost as smooth as the Mazda Tribute. My wife and I have a baby that's six-months old and it's fairly easy to get her into the back seat. The passenger seat slides out of the way a good bit, but nothing beats a four-door auto. A good SUV for those who can't afford the four- door Explorer.
Great truck
Bought my 2002 Explorer Sport in Sept 2001. Had a problem at 12,000 miles. Something in the differential broke. Wasn't fond of the dealership it went to. But since then its been a great truck, Haven't had any problems. It may be 13 years old but has outlasted 99% of my friends/families newer SUV's. People constantly offer to buy it. I wouldn't sell it even if they offered me what I payed when I bought it new, Its low miles and has zero rust and is dependable.
Best of the SUVs for the money
Looked at everything else and kept coming back to the Sport for the price and looks. Perfect for a couple who never hauls kids. Drives well on the road with much more response than the 4 door due to 600 lbs of less wt. Same engine and tranny as the 4door. Quiet on the road.
2002 Exploder
Backstory: I purchased my 02 ford explorer in 2012. It had 85K on it at the time. I believe I purchased it for around 8K. Anyways I live in Minnesota and I had driven a 1997 for escort into the ground with 212k, and I was sick of white knuckling it driving during winter storms. So I was going to get an SUV with 4 wheel drive. I traded the explorer in with 122K 7/16. The 02 explorer sport is a good solid SUV. I loved the truck, but in the end, the awful MPG, and cost of up keep was to much. For me the negatives out weighed the positives.
