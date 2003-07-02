Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport for Sale Near Me

Countryside Chevrolet - Franklin / North Carolina

Who could say no to a simply terrific car like this tip-top Explorer Sport!!! Look!! Look!! Look!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** This able SPOR, with its grippy 4WD, will handle anything mother nature decides to throw at you! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, 4.0 L liter V6 SOHC engine, Power mirrors...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Choice with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FMYU70E62UB63593

Stock: U0099F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020