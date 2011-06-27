  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport
  4. Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

2002 Ford Explorer Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 engine, rugged styling, comfortable front seats.
  • Not as versatile as most SUVs, hobby-horse ride, platform dates to 1990.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
Ford Explorer Sport for Sale
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,404 - $2,677
Used Explorer Sport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Put a fork in this one, because it's done.

Vehicle overview

Last year, Ford updated the two-door Explorer Sport with minor suspension and moderate styling changes. But an update wasn't enough. The Sport rides on the old Explorer's platform, which dates to 1990 and might become the subject of an intense NHTSA investigation. As we wrote after driving the revised 2001 Sport, "put a fork in this one." In other words, it's done.

Two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive models in a single two-door bodystyle are available, powered by a stout 4.0-liter SOHC V6 engine that generates 208 horsepower and 245 pound-feet of torque (203 and 237 with the standard manual transmission). This translates to decent, if unrefined, acceleration. A five-speed automatic is available.

Ford designers went for a rugged "No Boundaries" style for the Explorer Sport, blending the chiseled front fascia of the Sport Trac SUV/pickup thingy with flared fenders and lower body cladding. For 2002, 16-inch alloy wheels are standard. The Sport's short wheelbase, narrow track and high center of gravity mean that you'd better not take its name too seriously. This truck is ungainly, at best, under most driving conditions.

Buyers can outfit a Sport with four primary option groups: Convenience, Comfort, Leather and Premium Sport. Convenience includes cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry and a cargo shade. Comfort adds a six-way power driver seat, cloth low-back bucket seats with an upgraded center console, rear climate and audio controls and an overhead console with compass and exterior temperature readout. Leather adds just that: leather upholstery. Go whole hog (and really, who wouldn't?), and the Premium Sport group gives you foglights, bright aluminum wheels, meatier tires (4WD only), tow hooks and the all-important side step rails for the maximum machismo look.

Inside, the Explorer Sport's front seats are surprisingly comfortable perches from which to while away time. The 50/50-split rear bench seat accommodates adults, but is a hassle to crawl into and out of. It can be folded flat to allow more space for cargo. Maximum cargo capacity is 71.4 cubic feet.

For safety, the Sport comes equipped with second-generation front airbags, and child safety seat-anchor brackets. The instrument panel features a snazzy gauge cluster with white dial faces and metallic plastic trim, but otherwise is identical to what's been installed in the Explorer since 1995. This year, Ford makes a stereo with both CD and cassette players standard. Optionally there's a Pioneer six-disc in-dash CD player, power moonroof, front side airbags and a limited-slip differential.

Logic and the law of product cycling dictate that Explorer Sport's days must be numbered. But as long as consumers buy them, Ford will keep building them. The Jeep Cherokee lasted 18 years. We don't think the Explorer Sport sports that kind of staying power.

2002 Highlights

Sixteen-inch aluminum wheels are made standard, along with an AM/FM/CD/cassette stereo. You now have a choice between an automatic or manual transmission with the base model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good but miss my F-150
onlyford,02/07/2003
I've only been driving the Explorer Sport for a month but must admit that it seems well built. I do miss the roominess of my '98 F-150 XLT extended cab. The Explorer feels more like a cockpit-does make it easier to clean though! It is simply wonderful in snow conditions. I've never driven an SUV and am disappointed in the gas mileage. Since the car is so new, I'm hoping that will get better as it gets broken in.
Great first SUV
ford fan,06/19/2002
Traded in a 2001 Ford Ranger for this little gem. The ride is great, compared to the Ranger and almost as smooth as the Mazda Tribute. My wife and I have a baby that's six-months old and it's fairly easy to get her into the back seat. The passenger seat slides out of the way a good bit, but nothing beats a four-door auto. A good SUV for those who can't afford the four- door Explorer.
Great truck
Brian,10/06/2015
Premium 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Bought my 2002 Explorer Sport in Sept 2001. Had a problem at 12,000 miles. Something in the differential broke. Wasn't fond of the dealership it went to. But since then its been a great truck, Haven't had any problems. It may be 13 years old but has outlasted 99% of my friends/families newer SUV's. People constantly offer to buy it. I wouldn't sell it even if they offered me what I payed when I bought it new, Its low miles and has zero rust and is dependable.
Best of the SUVs for the money
hazle,03/03/2002
Looked at everything else and kept coming back to the Sport for the price and looks. Perfect for a couple who never hauls kids. Drives well on the road with much more response than the 4 door due to 600 lbs of less wt. Same engine and tranny as the 4door. Quiet on the road.
See all 40 reviews of the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed automatic
Gas
203 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover2 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2002 Ford Explorer Sport

Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Overview

The Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport is offered in the following submodels: Explorer Sport SUV. Available styles include Value 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Value 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Choice 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Choice 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premium 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Premium 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Value 2WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M), and Value 4WD 2dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Ford Explorer Sports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Ford Explorer Sport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport.

Can't find a used 2002 Ford Explorer Sports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Explorer Sport for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,441.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,619.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Explorer Sport for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,296.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,768.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Ford Explorer Sport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Explorer Sport lease specials

Related Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles