Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid Consumer Reviews
The best car purchase I have ever made!!!!
I reluctantly purchased my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in 2011 with 134000 miles!!!! Got it for 4000 dollars on eBay.... Immediately after purchasing I had to replace the hybrid battery cooling fan. Very simple to do, ordered from Amazon and did it myself in about 30 mins. Now, in 2015, I have 234289 miles and the only money I've ever put into the car was for routine maintenance. It's amazing! I have never owned a vehicle that was so easily kept. I consistently get about 27-28 mpg in the city with either heat or air in most of the time and I get about 24-25mpg on the beltway(I speed like crazy, so that's incredible mileage per gallon to me). The engine is quiet, the ride is smooth and for the first time since I started buying cars, I feel like I totally got my monies worth out of a vehicle! 4000 dollars for over 100000 miles and she still keeps going. I do think I'll need a wheel bearing replaced, which means I'll do them all at once, but I cannot say enough about the build quality and performance of these hybrids. To be able to drive an suv and get close to 30mpg while still being able to sit up high and grab lumber from The Home Depot without renting a truck... It's amazing! I wanted to write this as soon as I hit 100k miles and before I go and spend money on the wheel bearings(which I could let ride for a bit, but why would I do that? She deserves to be kept up). I'm currently searching for another since I'm giving this one to my newly licensed son. Lol So to anyone it there that can get their hands on one of these, get it!!! Take it home, check it over and baby it because you'll likely own it for a long, long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ford nailed it
I love this Ford. I think it has the right size motor and electric combination unlike some hybrids. I get at least 30 mpg. The computer must take some many factors into account so the car knows when to go electric and when gas. Brilliant. I love when I'm coasting or driving along on battery or when the motor shuts off in traffic or at a light. All cars should be hybrid. It just makes sense to get the most out of a gallon. Regenerative braking also just a common sense solution to wasted heat energy in normal brakes. Update a year later - Still love this car. It looks practically new and I rarely ever even wash it. I had to have the brakes done and front wheel bearings but it's got 170K miles on it. Still going strong at 187K. Car is a peach (opposite of a lemon).
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Car.... but
I got it new and have been saving money on gas every mile I drive it. I have done my math, and save a gallon for every gallon of gas I use. Cons...-- Tires do not last long, on my 3rd set at 80k. Front end suspension is a problem - just fixed all my tie rods (the were old and torn) (I have had 20 year old Hondas with 175k and never changed a tie rod). Just changed my 2nd tone (ABS sensor) rings because they are exposed to the elements and break from rust. Overall, great car, no expenses to change antifreeze yet, no expenses for transmission fluids (lifetime). My kids are of driving age, and I think I will get another FEH
Awesome
For an SUV, it's a great little truck. The hybrid/gas electric gets 35mpg, has room for 5 plus your stuff. Handles great in the mountains. Has 16 in. wheels stock, so you sit high to see well. It's just fun to drive! It doesn't look like a hybrid...looks sporty. It's my wife's truck, but I'm 6.2 and 260lb and comfortable driving it.
Brake system failure. 5-7k to repair brakes
I purchased this 2006 ford escape hybrid with 67k miles. Thought it was a great investment for my family and the economy. The joke was on me. On my way to work one morning my dashboard lights alerted me of a brake system failure and had to roll into a snowbank to stop. I have the car towed and expect a modest repair bill of $1000 or less, we are talking about brakes. To my surprise I was quoted $5000-$7000 to repair the brake system. The bulk of the cost is in the hydraulic charging unit, quoted to me at $4500. $1000 for a new master cylinder and $1095 to bleed the brakes. We are now up to $6500 with out labor costs. With labor looking at 7-8k. How can Ford justify a repair of brakes to cost $7-8k??? Have contacted ford several times with no answers or assistance. They apologize and tell me there is nothing they can do. Ironically they changed the brake system in 2007 model, I wonder why??? Talk about Ford satisfaction. Stay away from these vehicles they have done nothing but drain my bank account. Tim Fitzgerald Swampscott Ma 01907 boomer328@comcast.net
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escape Hybrid
Related Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge